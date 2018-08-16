Global Algae Fats Market 2018-2022 | Rise in Demand for Naturally Obtained Health Supplements to Boost growth | Technavio

The global algae fats market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 6%
during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research
report by Technavio.
A key factor driving the growth of the market is health benefits
associated with algae products. Algae fats are a natural source of
omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential for the human body. Omega-3
fatty acids are known as anti-inflammatory agents that reduce blood
clots in the body. Algae fats contain DHA that accounts for around 97%
of the Omega-3 fats in the brain. The fats derived from algae are
sustainable and serve as a vegan alternative for animal-based
supplements. Some of the benefits associated with algae fats that they
support a healthy pregnancy; are good for eye health; help to regulate
heartbeat, reduce blood pressure, decrease blood clot information, and
improve cardiovascular health. Therefore, the market is expected to have
a positive outlook during the forecast period.
This market research report on the global
algae fats market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the
most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the
forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major
factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and
contribute to its growth or decline.
In this report, Technavio highlights the growing demand for naturally
obtained health supplements as one of the key emerging trends in the
global algae fats market:
Global algae fats market: growing demand for
naturally obtained health supplements
As algae fats are a natural source of Omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants,
and proteins, they are being used as an ingredient in dietary
supplements. The growing consumer demand for naturally obtained
supplements has accelerated the demand for plant-based health
supplements, which is expected to drive the growth of the global algae
fats market. To cater to this demand from, manufacturers are
increasingly incorporating algae fats in dietary supplements. Moreover,
factors such as the growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases and
increasing deficiency of various elements is leading to an increase in
consumption of plant-based fats and lipids. This has resulted in a
significant increase in the demand for omega 3 supplements. Therefore,
the sale of dietary supplements containing algae fats is anticipated to
witness significant growth during the forecast period.
“Growing demand for plant-based lipids and proteins and increasing
technological advances for algae production and harvesting are two major
factors that are driving the growth of the algae fats market towards an
optimistic outlook during the forecast period,” says a senior
analyst at Technavio for research on food.
Global algae fats market: Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global algae fats market by
application (food and supplements, pharmaceuticals and therapeutics,
others) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of over 44% of
the market share, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. However,
during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to witness the
highest incremental growth while the other two regions are expected to
see a small decline in their market shares.
