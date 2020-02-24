Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Algorithmic Trading Market 2018-2022 | 10% CAGR Projection Through 2022 | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 11:31am EST

The global algorithmic trading market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 10% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200224005533/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Algorithmic Trading Market 2018-2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Algorithmic Trading Market 2018-2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is witnessing a rise in demand for market surveillance from companies. This is because market surveillance allows companies to track their investment plans and trading activities. It also helps in monitoring and detection of manipulation, and fraudulent behavior patterns, across orders and trades. The growing demand for market surveillance is encouraging top vendors to optimize their data management strategies and fill voids in the systems. These factors will have a positive impact on the growth of the global algorithmic trading market during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR21948

As per Technavio, the increasing opportunities in APAC will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2018-2022.

Global Algorithmic Trading Market: Increasing Opportunities in APAC

The high growth potential of APAC is attracting vendors to invest significant amounts of money and time to develop algorithmic trading platforms in the region. Many vendors are integrating themselves with regional and local market conditions to seek opportunities and develop their algorithmic platforms and make investments across the region. This has resulted in intense competition among vendors in APAC. With increasing awareness about algorithmic trading among investors, the growth of the global algorithmic trading market will gain momentum during the forecast period.

“The introduction of electronic trading technologies and increasing investments in collateral management will further boost market growth during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Algorithmic Trading Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global algorithmic trading market by geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The Americas region led the market in 2017, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. During the forecast period, the Americas region is expected to witness maximum incremental growth.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer Landscape

Geographical Segmentation

  • Geographic comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:02pResidential Air Purifier Market in the US 2018-2022 | 5% CAGR Projection Through 2022 | Technavio
BU
12:02pWHITE OPS : Named Winner of the Coveted InfoSec Awards during RSA Conference 2020
BU
12:02pLOGICGATE : Debuts Integrations at 2020 RSA Conference
BU
12:02pMenlo Security Wins Award for Cutting-Edge Anti-Malware and Named Editor's Choice for SaaS/Cloud Security During RSA Conference 2020
BU
12:02pSTELLAR CYBER : Named Winner of the Coveted InfoSec Awards during RSA Conference 2020
BU
12:02pPINDROP : ® to Unveil Deep Voice 3 at RSA, Extending Company's Lead in Voice Security
BU
12:01pOil slumps 5% on demand concerns as coronavirus spreads
RE
12:01pINFOSYS : Set to Launch Cyber Defense Center in Indianapolis
AQ
12:01pEBAY : Canada and Shippo Partner to Power Shipping for Sellers
AQ
12:01pReversingLabs Named Winner of the Coveted InfoSec Awards during RSA Conference 2020
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Rising stocks fuel record profit for Buffett's Berkshire; operating profit disappoints
2SK HYNIX INC : Some Samsung, Hyundai workers self-quarantine as Korea Inc braces for virus impact
3THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Buffett calls for more accountability for corporate directors
4CHINA DONGSHENG INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Oil slides 4% on demand concerns as coronavirus spreads
5KOSPI : South Korean stocks shed 4% as spreading virus darkens growth outlook

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group