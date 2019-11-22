Global Allergic Rhinitis Drugs Market 2019-2023| Evolving Opportunities with ALK-Abelló & GlaxoSmithKline |Technavio

The global allergic rhinitis drugs market size is poised to grow by USD 2.25 billion during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of close to 4% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global allergic rhinitis drugs market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 127-page research report with TOC on "Allergic Rhinitis Drugs Market Analysis Report by Product (Antihistamines, Intranasal corticosteroids, Immunotherapies, and Others) and Geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA) 2019-2023."

The market is driven by the increasing awareness about allergic rhinitis. Also, the increasing demand for over-the-counter medicines is anticipated to further boost the growth of the allergic rhinitis drugs market.

With growing prevalence of allergic rhinitis worldwide, there has been a significant rise in the number of initiatives to increase the awareness about the disease. For instance, the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America observes April as the allergic rhinitis awareness month. The organization conducts several programs such as online events and conferences. The increasing awareness about allergic rhinitis and improves patient access to the treatment in the early stages of the disease. It also increases the chances of accurate diagnosis by physicians.

Major Four Allergic Rhinitis Drugs Companies:

ALK-Abelló

ALK-Abelló is engaged in the development and commercialization of allergy treatment products. The company’s key offerings include ACARIZAX, and GRAZAX. ACARIZAX is used for the treatment of house dust mite allergy and GRAZAX is used to treat grass pollen allergies.

GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline has business operations under various segments, which include pharmaceutical, vaccines, and consumer healthcare. The company’s key offerings include Avamys/Veramyst, which is a synthetic corticosteroid used for the treatment of allergic rhinitis.

Merck

Merck operates its business through various segments, namely pharmaceutical, animal health, healthcare services, and alliances. The company offers Singulair and Nasonex for the treatment of allergic rhinitis. Singulair is an oral medicine used to reduce the symptoms of allergic rhinitis, while Nasonex is an inhaled nasal corticosteroid for the treatment of nasal allergy symptoms.

Sanofi

Sanofi is engaged in the development of drugs under various segments such as cardiovascular and metabolism, oncology, immunology and inflammation, neurology, gene therapy, infectious disease, and rare disease therapeutic areas. The company’s key offerings in the market include Nasacort, and Allegra.

Stallergenes Greer

Stallergenes Greer is engaged in the development and commercialization of allergy immunotherapy products and services. The company’s key offerings for the treatment of allergic rhinitis include ORALAIR, ACTAIR, and Staloral.

Allergic Rhinitis Drugs Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2023)

Antihistamines

Intranasal corticosteroids

Immunotherapies

Others

Allergic Rhinitis Drugs Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2023)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

