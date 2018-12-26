Global Aluminum Casting Market 2018-2022 | Increasing Use of Lightweight Materials in Various End-user Industries to Boost Demand | Technavio

The global aluminum casting market is expected to post a CAGR of close
to 6% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market
research report by Technavio.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181226005062/en/
Technavio has released a new market research report on the global aluminum casting market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
A key factor driving the growth of the global aluminum casting market is
the stringent regulations for environmental protection. Several
countries across the world are forming stringent regulations regarding
climate protection and carbon dioxide emissions. Members of United
Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change reached a landmark
agreement on 12 December 2015 known as The Paris Agreement, to fight
climate change and to start actions and investments needed for a
sustainable low carbon future. These stringent regulations are expected
to boost the growth of the global aluminum casting market during the
forecast period.
This market research report on the global
aluminum casting market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of
the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during
the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major
factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and
contribute to its growth or decline.
In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing use of lightweight
materials in various end-user industries as one of the key emerging
trends in the global aluminum casting market:
Global aluminum casting market: Increasing use
of lightweight materials in various end-user industries
Aluminum is fast becoming the material of choice for many manufacturers
looking to meet the challenging weight reduction goals without
compromising on the strength requirements. Industries such as aerospace
and automotive industries are specifically focusing on using lightweight
materials on the aircraft and vehicles. Aluminum is gaining importance
in the automobile industry as it has low specific gravity that assists
in reducing the average weight of the automobiles. Hence, the increasing
use of lightweight materials in various industries is expected to fuel
the growth of the market.
“Apart from the stringent regulations for environmental protection,
factors such as the growing use of aluminum casting in electric
vehicles, and the increase in construction activities are expected to
fuel the growth of the global aluminum casting market during the
forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on
metals and minerals.
Global aluminum casting market: Segmentation
analysis
This market research report segments the global aluminum casting market
by application (automotive, heavy machinery and industrial, aerospace
and defense, and construction), by process (die casting, and permanent
mold casting) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The APAC region led the market in 2017 with a market share of close to
58%, followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. The APAC region
will continue to dominate the market with the highest incremental growth
during the forecast period.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
