Global Aluminum Fluoride Market 2018-2022 | Technological Advancements in Aluminum Fluoride Production to Boost Growth | Technavio

11/27/2019 | 02:31pm EST

The global aluminum fluoride market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 4% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191127005411/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global aluminum fluoride market 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Aluminum fluoride is one of the most common compounds used to produce aluminum during molten salt baths. This is due to its electrolytic properties which enable higher electrical efficiency through the production cell. Nearly 20 Kg of aluminum fluoride is used to produce one ton of aluminum. Over the past few years, the market has witnessed a steep rise in global aluminum production and is expected to maintain the same pace during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR23756

As per Technavio, the technological advancements in aluminum fluoride production will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Aluminum Fluoride Market: Technological Advancements in Aluminum Fluoride Production

Vendors in the market are adopting new production technologies to manufacture aluminum fluoride using fluosilicic acid, which is obtained during the acidulation of phosphate rock in the manufacturing process of phosphatic fertilizers. With increasing stringency of regulations pertaining to the environment, the use of fluosilicic acid as a raw material for the production of aluminum fluoride will increase in the near future. Also, with the rising prices of fluorspar, several vendors are considering phosphate fertilizers to be a more cost-effective source of producing aluminum fluoride. Such advancements in the production of aluminum fluoride are expected to boost the growth of the market.

“The use of aluminum fluoride reduces the overall production cost in the manufacture of aluminum. It also allows aluminum producers to streamline production, and ensure a pure end-product. Thus, the increase in demand for aluminium will positively impact market growth over the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Aluminum Fluoride Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global aluminum fluoride market by application (aluminum, ceramics, glass, and others) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The APAC region led the market in 2017, followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the market. This is due to the high demand from the construction industry in countries such as China, India, Japan, and Indonesia.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer Landscape

Geographical Segmentation

  • Geographic comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2019
