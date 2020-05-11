Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Aluminum Foil Procurement Intelligence Report Identifies Pricing Models and Their Functionality to Address Risks of Procurement Price Hikes in This Market | SpendEdge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/11/2020 | 09:31am EDT

SpendEdge has been monitoring the global Aluminum Foil market and is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 5 billion between 2017-2022 at a CAGR of over 4% Request free sample pages.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200511005568/en/

COVID-19 Impact Assessment and Market Insights

SpendEdge’s reports now include an in-depth complimentary analysis of the COVID-19 impact on procurement and latest market data to help your company overcome sourcing challenges. Our Global Aluminum Foil Market Procurement Intelligence Report offers actionable procurement intelligence insights, sourcing strategies, and action plans to mitigate risks arising out of the current pandemic situation. The insights offered by our reports will help procurement professionals streamline supply chain operations and gain insights in the best procurement practices to mitigate losses.

To stay on top of latest trends and supply market information, check out SpendEdge’s knowledge center on COVID-19 impact assessment.

Insights into the market price trends

  • The cost of raw materials includes the expenses incurred in manufacturing foil, and suppliers are able to reduce these costs with the adoption of recycled aluminum. This will have a positive impact on the aluminum foil procurement price.
  • The large scale of operations and high adoption of automation is likely to reduce labor wages for category suppliers. This will decrease aluminum foil procurement price.

Pricing Models that Buyers must Implement while Entering into a Contract with Suppliers

Cost- Plus Pricing and volume-based pricing are the most widely adopted pricing models in this market.

Cost- Plus Pricing model - It is easier to gauge the effects of fluctuating raw material cost on the price of products for buyers. This is effective in minimizing buyers’ aluminum foil procurement cost.

Volume-based Pricing - Buyers could benefit from low per unit cost if they opt for bulk purchase. It leads to large volume purchases, which could result in a decline in recurring order placed and logistics costs that are higher in low quantity purchases

Insights into strategies that will help buyers optimize their procurement spend

  • Buyers are advised to negotiate with suppliers based on inventory management, warehousing, and logistics services that the latter could carry out at buyers’ facilities.
  • Ready-to-use packaging, especially for pharmaceutical packaging can save buyers substantial time and cost in final product packaging.

Some of the top Global Aluminum Foil suppliers enlisted in this report

This Global Aluminum Foil market procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

  • Alcoa
  • Amcor
  • Ardagh Group
  • Norsk Hydro
  • China Hongqiao Group

To get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment subscribe to our procurement platform.

Free sample of reports that you may like:

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-for-demo?


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:38aRECRO PHARMA : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:37aEXCLUSIVE : Toyota plans to cut North American production by 29% through October, source says
RE
09:37aCIENA : Telia Carrier Expands U.S. Footprint with Ciena - Ciena
AQ
09:36aThe Investment Center Ranks High in Independent Broker-Dealer WealthManagement.com IBD Report Card
GL
09:36aGroundbreaking Patent Issued to Ai-Blockchain for Cryptographic Digital Asset Ledger Solutions
GL
09:36aAMERESCO : Partners with State of New Hampshire on an Energy Savings Performance Contract
BU
09:35aSEACOR MARINE : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:35aMACK CALI REALTY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:35aiFabric Corp Announces Antiviral and Antibacterial Textile Treatment Is Effective Against COVID-19
NE
09:34aENVESTNET : Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Washington in talks with chipmakers about building U.S. factories
3INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways owner says burnin..
4HALFORDS GROUP PLC : HALFORDS : shares soar after Britons told cycle to work as lockdown eases
5PEUGEOT : PEUGEOT : EU regulators to decide on $50 billion Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot deal by June 17

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group