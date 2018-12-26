Global Aluminum Hydroxide Market 2018-2022 | Increasing Demand for Antacids Drives Growth | Technavio

Technavio’s global aluminum hydroxide market research report projects
the market to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast
period.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181226005065/en/
Technavio has released a new market research report on the global aluminum hydroxide market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The consolidation of the market by mergers and acquisitions will be one
of the major trends in the global
aluminum hydroxide market during 2018-2022. The global
aluminum hydroxide market underwent rapid consolidation through mergers
and acquisitions in recent years. This has led to an increased focus on
technology. For instance, on February 1, 2016, Huber Engineered
Materials acquired Martinswerk of Albemarle Corporation.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key drivers for the global
aluminum hydroxide market is the increasing demand for antacids:
Global aluminum hydroxide market: Increasing
demand for antacids
GERD is a chronic condition, which is caused by the backflow of stomach
contents such as gastric acid, into the esophagus. Antacids are used to
treat acid reflux that causes heartburn, indigestion, and stomach upset.
They offer quick relief from heartburn, which is a major symptom of
gastroesophageal reflux disease and indigestion.
According to a senior research analyst at Technavio, “The treatment
by antacids is symptomatic and is usually recommended for minor
symptoms. Some of the frequently used antacids include aluminum
hydroxide, magnesium carbonate, and magnesium trisilicate. Aluminum
hydroxide gel powder is one of the antacids that is used in
pharmaceutical preparation.”
Global aluminum hydroxide market: Segmentation
analysis
This global aluminum hydroxide market analysis report provides market
segmentation by application (chemical, flame retardant, filler, antacid,
and others) and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This report
provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the
market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific
challenges.
The APAC region held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting
for around 46% share. It was followed by the Americas and EMEA
respectively. The APAC region is expected to dominate the market
throughout the period 2018-2022.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181226005065/en/