Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Aluminum Hydroxide Market 2018-2022 | Increasing Demand for Antacids Drives Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/26/2018 | 10:39am CET

Technavio’s global aluminum hydroxide market research report projects the market to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181226005065/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global aluminum hydroxide market for the ...

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global aluminum hydroxide market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The consolidation of the market by mergers and acquisitions will be one of the major trends in the global aluminum hydroxide market during 2018-2022. The global aluminum hydroxide market underwent rapid consolidation through mergers and acquisitions in recent years. This has led to an increased focus on technology. For instance, on February 1, 2016, Huber Engineered Materials acquired Martinswerk of Albemarle Corporation.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key drivers for the global aluminum hydroxide market is the increasing demand for antacids:

Global aluminum hydroxide market: Increasing demand for antacids

GERD is a chronic condition, which is caused by the backflow of stomach contents such as gastric acid, into the esophagus. Antacids are used to treat acid reflux that causes heartburn, indigestion, and stomach upset. They offer quick relief from heartburn, which is a major symptom of gastroesophageal reflux disease and indigestion.

According to a senior research analyst at Technavio, “The treatment by antacids is symptomatic and is usually recommended for minor symptoms. Some of the frequently used antacids include aluminum hydroxide, magnesium carbonate, and magnesium trisilicate. Aluminum hydroxide gel powder is one of the antacids that is used in pharmaceutical preparation.”

Global aluminum hydroxide market: Segmentation analysis

This global aluminum hydroxide market analysis report provides market segmentation by application (chemical, flame retardant, filler, antacid, and others) and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This report provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The APAC region held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for around 46% share. It was followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. The APAC region is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:25aQ & M DENTAL SINGAPORE : Disclosure Of Changes In Interest Of Director And Chief Executive Officer - Dr Ng Chin Siau
PU
11:22aJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Marotta rings the changes as crisis-hit Inter tackle Napoli
AQ
11:22aTOKYO ELECTRIC POWER : 5-year jail terms sought for ex-TEPCO execs over nuclear crisis
AQ
11:22aJapan's MUFG picks core bank unit head as CEO in management reshuffle
RE
11:20aMAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Date of Release of Financial Results for the Third Quarter Financial Year 2018/2019
PU
11:20aSINGHAIYI : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
11:17aGlobal Automotive Actuators Market 2019-2023 | Adoption of Active Suspension Systems to Drive Growth | Technavio
BU
11:16aNAVIGANT RESEARCH : Report Shows Utilities Are Projected to Spend Nearly $100 Billion on Networking and Communications Equipment and Services over the Next Decade
BU
11:14aCHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL : Former Sinochem chief sentenced to 12 years for graft - state media
RE
11:09aOil rises to $51 after steep slide; growth fears weigh
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil rises to $51 after steep slide; growth fears weigh
2PRIVATE BUYERS OF IRAN CRUDE HAD NO PROBLEMS EXPORTING IT: oil minister
3MEDMIRA INC : MEDMIRA : Management Cease Trade Order Update
4JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB SPA : JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Juve to rest Cristiano against Atalanta
5KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED : KEPPEL : secures marine contracts worth around S$300m

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.