Global Aluminum Nitride Powder Market 2018-2022| Excellent Thermal Conductivity of Aluminum Nitride to Boost Demand| Technavio

analysts forecast the global aluminum nitride powder market to grow at a
CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period, according to their latest
market research report.
The growth in demand for electric vehicles (EVs) market is one of the
major trends being witnessed in the global
aluminum nitride powder market 2018-2022. The growth in EVs
directly impacts the growth of the aluminum nitride powder market, as
aluminum nitride is extensively used in direct copper bonding (DCB)
boards in electric vehicles. These DCB boards are applied to power
modules in inverter and charger verticals of electric vehicles and to
power various parts needed to set off electric output and convert DC and
AC.
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to
the growth of the global aluminum nitride powder market is the excellent
thermal conductivity of aluminum nitride:
Global aluminum nitride powder market:
Excellent thermal conductivity of aluminum nitride
Aluminum nitride is characterized by high electrical resistivity and
high thermal conductivity. Thermal conductivity is defined as the
ability of a material to transport heat when the material is subjected
to a temperature gradient. A better thermal conductivity implies that a
small amount of ceramic material must be used to absorb a higher amount
of heat. Thus, aluminum nitride-based ceramic substrates can be used in
renewable energy devices such as solar panels to collect heat from the
sun rays. In addition, aluminum nitride powder can be used as a filler
to increase the adhesive's thermal conductivity for electronics, power
electronics, and semiconductor packaging. These features are poised to
impact the growth of the market during the forecast period.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio, “Apart from the excellent
thermal conductivity of aluminum nitride, factors such as the increasing
demand for ceramic substrates over traditional metal substrates and the
miniaturization of electronic devices are likely to impact the growth of
the global aluminum nitride powder market during the forecast period.”
Global aluminum nitride powder market:
Segmentation analysis
The global aluminum nitride powder market research report provides
market segmentation by production process (direct nitridation and
carbothermal reduction) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It
provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the
market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific
challenges.
The APAC held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for
about 42% share, followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. The
APAC region is likely to continue dominating the market with the highest
incremental growth during the forecast period.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
