Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Aluminum Nitride Powder Market 2018-2022| Excellent Thermal Conductivity of Aluminum Nitride to Boost Demand| Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/26/2018 | 11:50am CET

Technavio analysts forecast the global aluminum nitride powder market to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181226005077/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global aluminum nitride powder market for ...

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global aluminum nitride powder market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growth in demand for electric vehicles (EVs) market is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global aluminum nitride powder market 2018-2022. The growth in EVs directly impacts the growth of the aluminum nitride powder market, as aluminum nitride is extensively used in direct copper bonding (DCB) boards in electric vehicles. These DCB boards are applied to power modules in inverter and charger verticals of electric vehicles and to power various parts needed to set off electric output and convert DC and AC.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global aluminum nitride powder market is the excellent thermal conductivity of aluminum nitride:

Global aluminum nitride powder market: Excellent thermal conductivity of aluminum nitride

Aluminum nitride is characterized by high electrical resistivity and high thermal conductivity. Thermal conductivity is defined as the ability of a material to transport heat when the material is subjected to a temperature gradient. A better thermal conductivity implies that a small amount of ceramic material must be used to absorb a higher amount of heat. Thus, aluminum nitride-based ceramic substrates can be used in renewable energy devices such as solar panels to collect heat from the sun rays. In addition, aluminum nitride powder can be used as a filler to increase the adhesive's thermal conductivity for electronics, power electronics, and semiconductor packaging. These features are poised to impact the growth of the market during the forecast period.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, “Apart from the excellent thermal conductivity of aluminum nitride, factors such as the increasing demand for ceramic substrates over traditional metal substrates and the miniaturization of electronic devices are likely to impact the growth of the global aluminum nitride powder market during the forecast period.”

Global aluminum nitride powder market: Segmentation analysis

The global aluminum nitride powder market research report provides market segmentation by production process (direct nitridation and carbothermal reduction) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The APAC held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for about 42% share, followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. The APAC region is likely to continue dominating the market with the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:05pFERROVIAL : Amendment of the definition of Material Subsidiary included on the terms and conditions of two Ferrovial Emisiones, S.A. issues.
PU
01:05pMAGNIT PJSC : PJSC 'Magnit' Announces the Acquisition of Shares by JSC 'Tander'
EQ
01:04pLADENBURG THALMANN FINANCIAL SERVICES INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:04pOPTINOSE, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
01:04pWALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:03pPanel proposes raising deposit ceiling at Japan Post Bank
AQ
01:03pLUBYS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:02pMASTERCARD SPENDINGPULSE : U.S. Retail Sales Grew 5.1 Percent This Holiday Season
BU
01:01pGROCERY OUTLET BARGAIN MARKET : Announces MacGregor Read as Vice Chair, Eric Lindberg as CEO
BU
01:01pQUINTANA ENERGY SERVICES : Announces Shelf Registration
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil rises to $51 after steep slide; growth fears weigh
2PRIVATE BUYERS OF IRAN CRUDE HAD NO PROBLEMS EXPORTING IT: oil minister
3Oil rises to $51 after steep slide; growth fears weigh
4MEDMIRA INC : MEDMIRA : Management Cease Trade Order Update
5JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB SPA : JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Juve to rest Cristiano against Atalanta

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.