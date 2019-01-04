Global Aluminum Pigment Market 2018-2022 | Growing Demand for Aluminum Pigment in Automotive Sector to Boost Demand | Technavio

Technavio analysts forecast the global aluminum pigment market to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005136/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global aluminum pigment market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Aluminum pigments with low VOC is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global aluminum pigment market 2018-2022. To reduce air pollution, several governments have implemented stringent regulations, in the global paints and coatings market. The major cause for ozone layer depletion is the VOCs released from these paints and coatings. VOCs are generally released from solvent-based paints. As solvent-based pigments are used more often in paints and coatings, paints and coating manufacturers are facing a huge challenge. The recent innovation of water-based aluminum pigment might be a solution for the VOC emission rate issue.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global aluminum pigment market is the growing demand for aluminum pigment in automotive sector:

Global aluminum pigment market: Growing demand for aluminum pigment in automotive sector

In the automotive industry, the adoption of aluminum pigments for coatings is driving the demand for aluminum powder. The production of the global automotive industry grew by a CAGR 2.72% from 2014 to 2017, in terms of volume. Increasing consumer demand toward high sparkle finish and intensely chromatic colors on automobile bodies have augmented the demand for aluminum pigments in the automotive industry.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on paints, coatings, and pigments, “Automobile manufacturers also believe that consumer preference has changed from achromatic colors to more chromatic colors. Furthermore, most car designs in recent times are targeting younger consumers which is pushing the demand for colored aluminum pigments.”

Global aluminum pigment market: Segmentation analysis

The global aluminum pigment market research report provides market segmentation by application (paints and coatings, plastics, printing inks, and personal care products), by end-user (hospitals and clinics, ASCs, dialysis centers, and others), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The paints and coatings segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for over 42% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of over 44%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, with over 1% increase in its market share.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005136/en/