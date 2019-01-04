Global Aluminum Pigment Market 2018-2022 | Growing Demand for Aluminum Pigment in Automotive Sector to Boost Demand | Technavio

Technavio
analysts forecast the global aluminum pigment market to grow at a CAGR
of over 6% during the forecast period, according to their latest
market research report.
This press release features multimedia.
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005136/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global aluminum pigment market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Aluminum pigments with low VOC is one of the major trends being
witnessed in the global
aluminum pigment market 2018-2022. To reduce air pollution,
several governments have implemented stringent regulations, in the
global paints and coatings market. The major cause for ozone layer
depletion is the VOCs released from these paints and coatings. VOCs are
generally released from solvent-based paints. As solvent-based pigments
are used more often in paints and coatings, paints and coating
manufacturers are facing a huge challenge. The recent innovation of
water-based aluminum pigment might be a solution for the VOC emission
rate issue.
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to
the growth of the global aluminum pigment market is the growing demand
for aluminum pigment in automotive sector:
Global aluminum pigment market: Growing demand
for aluminum pigment in automotive sector
In the automotive industry, the adoption of aluminum pigments for
coatings is driving the demand for aluminum powder. The production of
the global automotive industry grew by a CAGR 2.72% from 2014 to 2017,
in terms of volume. Increasing consumer demand toward high sparkle
finish and intensely chromatic colors on automobile bodies have
augmented the demand for aluminum pigments in the automotive industry.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on paints,
coatings, and pigments, “Automobile manufacturers also believe that
consumer preference has changed from achromatic colors to more chromatic
colors. Furthermore, most car designs in recent times are targeting
younger consumers which is pushing the demand for colored aluminum
pigments.”
Global aluminum pigment market: Segmentation
analysis
The global aluminum pigment market research report provides market
segmentation by application (paints and coatings, plastics, printing
inks, and personal care products), by end-user (hospitals and clinics,
ASCs, dialysis centers, and others), and by region (the Americas, EMEA,
and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors
influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and
industry-specific challenges.
The paints and coatings segment held the largest market share in 2017,
accounting for over 42% of the market. This application segment is
expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.
APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of over 44%. This region
is expected to dominate the market through 2022, with over 1% increase
in its market share.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
