Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Amniocentesis Needle Market 2019-2023| Evolving Opportunities with BD and Cardinal Health | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/15/2019 | 12:01pm EST

Technavio has been monitoring the global amniocentesis needle market and the market is poised to grow by USD 31.6 million during 2019-2023 at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191115005308/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global amniocentesis needle market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global amniocentesis needle market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 133-page research report with TOC on "Amniocentesis Needle Market Analysis Report by Application (Amniocentesis, Fetal blood transfusion, Amnioreduction, and Others), by End-Users (Hospitals, Diagnostic laboratories, and Others), by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2023".

The market is driven by the growing preference for non-invasive and minimally invasive diagnostic procedures. In addition, innovations and developments in technology are anticipated to further boost the growth of the amniocentesis needle market.

Many women are encouraged to undergo non-invasive and minimally invasive diagnostic procedures due to the introduction of preventive medicines and advances in the medical field. One such groundbreaking genetic test, the non-invasive prenatal diagnosis (NIPD) is gaining prominence as it can be done anytime during pregnancy without the risk of fetal loss. The increase in such maternity services and diagnostic procedures is driving the adoption of amniocentesis needles. Thus, the growing preference for non-invasive and minimally invasive diagnostic procedures is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Amniocentesis Needle Market Companies:

BD

BD is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various business segments such as BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The company offers Amniocentesis trays and BD SafetyGlide needles.

Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Pharmaceutical Segment and Medical Segment. The company offers Cardinal Health amniocentesis trays' components and Amniocentesis trays.

Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences is headquartered in the US and operates through various business segments, namely Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies. The company offers Amniocentesis Tray w/Lido 1%.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers Amniocentesis Tray with 20G x 3" needle including 1/ea 22G x 1-1/2" and 1ea 25G x 5/8" needles and 1/ea 20G x 3 1/2" spinal needle.

Smiths Group plc

Smiths Group plc is headquartered in the UK and offers products through the following business segments: Smiths Medical, John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The company offers Portex Amniocentesis Trays.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Amniocentesis Needle Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

  • Amniocentesis
  • Fetal blood transfusion
  • Amnioreduction
  • Others

Amniocentesis Needle Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

  • Asia
  • Europe
  • North America
  • ROW

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Health Care include:

Hypodermic Needles Market – Global Hypodermic Needles Market by product (safety needles and non-safety needles), end-users (hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others), and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:26pRETRACTABLE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Reports Operating Income and Increased Sales for Third Quarter 2019
BU
12:26pTransaction in Own Shares
GL
12:25pASHTEAD GROUP PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:25pBLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
12:25pFASB Delays Certain Effective Dates for Credit Losses, Leases, Hedging, and Long-Duration Insurance Standards
BU
12:23pAdvanced Dermatology of Butte Joins Epiphany Dermatology
PR
12:22pDOWNING TWO VCT : Net Asset Values
AQ
12:21pUNITED AIRLINES : joins U.S. peers in pulling 737 MAX until early March
RE
12:19pOil prices gain 2% despite concerns about rising supplies
RE
12:19pRetail space, bank branches make strong showing in auctions
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HYUNDAI MOTOR CO : Automakers around world await Trump tariff decision
2ELEKTA : ELEKTA : announces preliminary Q2 results and updated guidance for fiscal year 2019/20
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Amazon challenges Pentagon's $10-billion cloud award to Microsoft
4SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB : Comment regarding Sveriges Television
5SIMCORP : SIMCORP : reports revenue growth of 29% and EBIT margin of 29% for the first nine months of 2019, an..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group