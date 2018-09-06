Log in
Global Amniocentesis Needle Markets, 2023: Key Opportunities & Challenges - ResearchAndMarkets.com

09/06/2018 | 12:25pm CEST

The "Global Amniocentesis Needle Market - Segmented by Type, Procedure, End User, and Geography - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global amniocentesis needle market is expected to register a CAGR of about 5.4% over the forecast period 2018-2023.

High Reliability of Amniocentesis

Amniocentesis is ~ 99.4% accurate. This test determines if the baby in the womb has any genetic or chromosomal abnormalities. The test can identify many genetic disorders, such as Down syndrome, Edward's syndrome, Tay-Sachs disease, Huntington's disease, Sickle cell disease, and cystic fibrosis.

Other testing techniques, like ultrasounds, pick up on the genetic defects or problems that might be there in the fetus. However, only amniocentesis can provide the information needed to diagnosis these complications in the fetus. Due to the high reliability of the test, this market is expected to expand during the forecast period.

Other factors, such as, the growth in the median age of first-time motherhood and heavy burden of congenital disorders are also expected to drive the market studied.

Other Highlights

  • Availability of Alternate Methods
  • North America to Maintain Lead in the Market

Key Market Development

  • A team of researchers led by Brock A. Peters, PhD, of Complete Genomics in San Jose, California, have shown that amniocentesis linked with whole-genome sequencing (WGS) can be used to analyze a fetus' entire genome for harmful mutations. Peters' team collected amniotic fluid from 31 pregnant women and isolated DNA from both the amniotic fluid and the fetal cells within it.

Companies Featured

  • Becton, Dickinson and Company
  • Biopsybell
  • Cook Medical
  • Coopersurgical
  • Integra Lifesciences
  • Laboratoire CCD
  • Medline
  • Medtronic
  • Smiths Medical
  • Tsunami Medical

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Inferences

5. Market Overview

6. Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges Analysis (DROC)

7. Market Segmentation

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Key Players

10. Future of the Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4pkrd5/global?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
