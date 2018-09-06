Global Amniocentesis Needle Markets, 2023: Key Opportunities & Challenges - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
The global amniocentesis needle market is expected to register a CAGR of
about 5.4% over the forecast period 2018-2023.
High Reliability of Amniocentesis
Amniocentesis is ~ 99.4% accurate. This test determines if the baby in
the womb has any genetic or chromosomal abnormalities. The test can
identify many genetic disorders, such as Down syndrome, Edward's
syndrome, Tay-Sachs disease, Huntington's disease, Sickle cell disease,
and cystic fibrosis.
Other testing techniques, like ultrasounds, pick up on the genetic
defects or problems that might be there in the fetus. However, only
amniocentesis can provide the information needed to diagnosis these
complications in the fetus. Due to the high reliability of the test,
this market is expected to expand during the forecast period.
Other factors, such as, the growth in the median age of first-time
motherhood and heavy burden of congenital disorders are also expected to
drive the market studied.
-
A team of researchers led by Brock A. Peters, PhD, of Complete
Genomics in San Jose, California, have shown that amniocentesis
linked with whole-genome sequencing (WGS) can be used to analyze a
fetus' entire genome for harmful mutations. Peters' team collected
amniotic fluid from 31 pregnant women and isolated DNA from both the
amniotic fluid and the fetal cells within it.
Companies Featured
-
Becton, Dickinson and Company
-
Biopsybell
-
Cook Medical
-
Coopersurgical
-
Integra Lifesciences
-
Laboratoire CCD
-
Medline
-
Medtronic
-
Smiths Medical
-
Tsunami Medical
