Global Anatomic Pathology Track and Trace Solutions Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Agilent Technologies Inc. and AP Easy Software Solutions | Technavio

11/25/2019 | 06:31am EST

Technavio has been monitoring the global anatomic pathology track and trace solutions market since 2019 and the market is poised to grow by USD 271.72 million during the period 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of nearly 10% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191125005329/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled anatomic pathology track and trace solutions market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled anatomic pathology track and trace solutions market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 144-page report with TOC on “Anatomic Pathology Track and Trace Solutions Market Analysis Report by Technology (Barcode and RFID), Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024”.

The market is driven by the growing adoption of automated systems in laboratories. In addition, the digitization of healthcare is anticipated to boost the growth of the anatomic pathology track and trace solutions market.

Vendors are increasingly adopting automated solutions comprising of high throughput machines integrated with automated sample collection and analysis techniques. Anatomic pathology laboratories that use workflow automation have witnessed considerable reduction in costs associated with labor and materials. Moreover, the use of automated systems for device-to-device communication and digital barcoding for sample tracking make traceability precise and cost-effective. The adoption of such automation techniques is facilitating rapid and high precision results and optimizing productivity without compromising on quality and purity standards. Thus, the growing adoption of automated systems in laboratories is expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Anatomic Pathology Track and Trace Solutions Companies:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc. operates the business across segments such as Life sciences and applied markets, Diagnostics and genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. Dako Autostainer Plus is one of the key offerings of the company. It is a direct thermal label printer used to print large flap labels for the permanent identification of slides.

AP Easy Software Solutions

AP Easy Software Solutions operates the business across segments such as Lab Solutions, Practice Solutions, and Revenue Cycle Management. AP Easy Advanced is one of the key offerings of the company. It is a laboratory information system used for anatomic pathology workflow.

Cerebrum Corp.

Cerebrum Corp. operates the business across segments such as Animal pathology and Clinical trials. LABdivus is one of the key offerings of the company. It is a laboratory information system used for anatomic pathology workflow.

Danaher Corp.

Danaher Corp. operates the business across segments such as Life Sciences, Diagnostics, Dental, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. Aperio Digital Pathology Slide Scanner is one of the key offerings of the company.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. operates the business across segments such as Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. VENTANA iScan HT slide scanner is one of the key offerings of the company. Hospital laboratories, research institutes, independent and reference laboratories are the key customers of the company.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Anatomic Pathology Track and Trace Solutions Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2024)

  • Barcode
  • RFID

Anatomic Pathology Track and Trace Solutions Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2024)

  • Asia
  • Europe
  • North America
  • ROW

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2019
