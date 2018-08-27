Log in
Global Anesthesia Devices Market Growth & Trends - Forecast to 2023: Increasing Number of Surgeries & Anesthesia Practices - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/27/2018 | 06:02pm CEST

The "Global Anesthesia Devices Market - Segmented by Product and Geography - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The anesthesia devices market is expected to register a CAGR of around 6.4% during the forecast period.

The most commonly used device is the continuous-flow anesthetic machine, which provides a continuous flow of air containing a regulated supply of gas. Modern anesthesia devices include monitor and touch screen display, which help in monitoring heartbeat.

Increasing Number of Surgeries & Anesthesia Practices

The vast increase in the number of surgical procedures undertaken across the globe every year has played a major role in the growth of the anesthesia devices market. The most rapid increase was observed for laparoscopic hysterectomies.

As every surgical procedure can be painful, anesthesia is administered to the patient during surgical procedures to keep patients pain free and unconscious during the procedure. The increasing number of surgeries and anesthesia practices is driving the global anesthesia devices market in the forecast period.

Other factors, such as technological advancements in the devices sector, large patient pool, and increased disposable income in emerging markets will boost the market in the forecast period.

Other Key Highlights

  • High Cost of the Devices
  • North America to Maintain Market Dominance

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Inferences

5. Market Overview

6. Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges Analysis (DROC)

7. Market Segmentation

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Key Players

  • Baxter
  • Braun Melsungen AG
  • Covidien PLC
  • Draegerwerk AG
  • Fisher & Paykel Healthcare
  • GE Healthcare
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V
  • Mindray DS USA Inc.
  • Smiths Medical
  • Teleflex Inc.

10. Future of the Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3frrcd/global_anesthesia?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
