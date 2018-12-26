Global Anesthesia Laryngeal Masks Market 2018-2022 | Improvements in Materials Used, Design, and Customization to Boost Demand | Technavio

The global anesthesia laryngeal masks market is expected to post a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

A key factor driving the growth of the global anesthesia laryngeal masks market is the increasing number of surgeries and emergency cases. General anesthesia is a vital procedure to be followed by medical practitioners to ease surgical procedures. Major surgeries performed related to orthopedic diseases, cardiovascular diseases, gastric bypass, and neurological conditions are leading to increased demand for laryngeal masks.

This market research report on the global anesthesia laryngeal masks market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most critical trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period.

In this report, Technavio highlights the focus on improvements in materials used, design, and customization of laryngeal masks as one of the key emerging trends in the global anesthesia laryngeal masks market:

Global anesthesia laryngeal masks market: Focus on improvements in materials used, design, and customization of laryngeal masks

Vendors are focusing on developing products with lightweight interfaces, increased comfort, and advanced design. Also. vendors are significantly investing in R&D to develop technologically advanced anesthesia laryngeal masks. Product innovations will propel the growth of the global anesthesia laryngeal masks market during the forecast period.

“Apart from the increasing number of surgeries and emergency cases, factors such as the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the preference for laryngeal masks over ETTs and bag-valve-mask ventilation are expected to fuel the growth of the global anesthesia laryngeal masks market during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global anesthesia laryngeal masks market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global anesthesia laryngeal masks market by product (single-use laryngeal masks, and reusable laryngeal masks) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas region led the market in 2017 with a market share of about 45%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. Although the APAC region held the smallest share of the market in 2017, it is expected to register the highest incremental growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing state healthcare programs and growing population.

