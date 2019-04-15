Global Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices Market Will Grow at a CAGR of 10% During 2019-2023 | Technavio

Technavio has announced the release of their research report on the
global aneurysm coiling and embolization devices market for the forecast
period 2019-2023. This global aneurysm coiling and embolization devices
market analysis report segments the market by product (embolization
coils, balloon, and stent-assisted coils, access and delivery devices,
aneurysm clips, and flow diversion devices) and geography (Asia, Europe,
North America, and ROW).
Global aneurysm coiling and embolization devices market will grow by
almost USD 1.61 billion during 2019-2023, at a CAGR of more than 10%.
Many vendors are increasing their R&D efforts to launch new products to
stay ahead of the competition. For example, InspireMD is developing
NGuard, a neurovascular flow diverter with lower metal content scaffold
than existing commercial flow diverters. The low metal content is
expected to reduce the need for long term-anticoagulation. In January
2018, CERENOVUS announced the launch of its smallest and softest embolic
finishing coil, GALAXY G3 MINI. It has a random complex shape that can
make the coil comfortable and enables it to fill open spaces in IAs.
This helps in achieving high packing densities and lowers patient
retreatment rates. The development of new products and the increasing
R&D capabilities are expected to fuel the growth of global aneurysm
coiling and embolization devices market during the forecast period.
Increasing frequency of UIAs detection
Technological advances such as CTA, MRA, and digital subtraction
angiography have increased the detection rates of UIAs. Advanced MRI
scanners like the highfield-strength 7 T MRI can detect changes in
aneurysm wall thickness. Other advanced techniques such as the
Time-resolved MRA or 4D MRA can measure flow velocities and shear
stresses within an aneurysm. These techniques can identify the rupture
site in patients with multiple IAs and allow for more accurate and
timely treatment. The improving detection of UIAs is increasing the
demand for neuroendovascular coiling and stenting procedures, which is
expected to drive the growth of the global aneurysm coiling and
embolization devices market over the forecast period.
“The geriatric population in the North American region is at a high
risk of developing IAs, which increases the demand for aneurysm coiling
and embolization devices in the region. Furthermore, the strong presence
of established vendors, increased healthcare expenditure, and the
increasing presence of IAs and related risk factors in the region will
also drive market growth in North America. The APAC region will witness
faster growth during the forecast period. The high unmet demand for
quality healthcare and increasing government initiatives to improve the
healthcare infrastructure in the region will drive market growth during
the forecast period,” says an analyst at Technavio.
MicroPort Scientific Corporation recently gained CFDA approval for its
in-house developed Tubridge Vascular Reconstruction Device. The device
can successfully reconstruct cerebrovascular and has high durability. It
is also expected to lower the recurrence rates to less than 5%. Cerus
Endovascular received the CE mark for the sale of its Contour
Neurovascular System for the treatment of IAs. It can be used for the
treatment of both ruptured and unruptured IAs. Many such advancements
among vendors are expected to drive the market growth during the
forecast period.
This global aneurysm coiling and embolization devices industry research
report provides an in-depth analysis of the major drivers, upcoming
trends, and challenges that will impact market growth over the forecast
period. The report analyzes the competitive landscape and offers details
on several aneurysm coiling and embolization device manufacturers
including -
-
Acandis GmbH
-
Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
-
Medtronic
-
Penumbra, Inc.
-
Stryker
-
TERUMO CORPORATION
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
