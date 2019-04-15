Log in
Global Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices Market Will Grow at a CAGR of 10% During 2019-2023 | Technavio

04/15/2019 | 12:51pm EDT

Technavio has announced the release of their research report on the global aneurysm coiling and embolization devices market for the forecast period 2019-2023. This global aneurysm coiling and embolization devices market analysis report segments the market by product (embolization coils, balloon, and stent-assisted coils, access and delivery devices, aneurysm clips, and flow diversion devices) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190415005560/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global aneurysm coiling and embolization ...

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global aneurysm coiling and embolization devices market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Global aneurysm coiling and embolization devices market will grow by almost USD 1.61 billion during 2019-2023, at a CAGR of more than 10%. Many vendors are increasing their R&D efforts to launch new products to stay ahead of the competition. For example, InspireMD is developing NGuard, a neurovascular flow diverter with lower metal content scaffold than existing commercial flow diverters. The low metal content is expected to reduce the need for long term-anticoagulation. In January 2018, CERENOVUS announced the launch of its smallest and softest embolic finishing coil, GALAXY G3 MINI. It has a random complex shape that can make the coil comfortable and enables it to fill open spaces in IAs. This helps in achieving high packing densities and lowers patient retreatment rates. The development of new products and the increasing R&D capabilities are expected to fuel the growth of global aneurysm coiling and embolization devices market during the forecast period.

Request for a free sample and get illustrations, table of contents, list of exhibits, and example pages from this report

Increasing frequency of UIAs detection

Technological advances such as CTA, MRA, and digital subtraction angiography have increased the detection rates of UIAs. Advanced MRI scanners like the highfield-strength 7 T MRI can detect changes in aneurysm wall thickness. Other advanced techniques such as the Time-resolved MRA or 4D MRA can measure flow velocities and shear stresses within an aneurysm. These techniques can identify the rupture site in patients with multiple IAs and allow for more accurate and timely treatment. The improving detection of UIAs is increasing the demand for neuroendovascular coiling and stenting procedures, which is expected to drive the growth of the global aneurysm coiling and embolization devices market over the forecast period.

The geriatric population in the North American region is at a high risk of developing IAs, which increases the demand for aneurysm coiling and embolization devices in the region. Furthermore, the strong presence of established vendors, increased healthcare expenditure, and the increasing presence of IAs and related risk factors in the region will also drive market growth in North America. The APAC region will witness faster growth during the forecast period. The high unmet demand for quality healthcare and increasing government initiatives to improve the healthcare infrastructure in the region will drive market growth during the forecast period,” says an analyst at Technavio.

MicroPort Scientific Corporation recently gained CFDA approval for its in-house developed Tubridge Vascular Reconstruction Device. The device can successfully reconstruct cerebrovascular and has high durability. It is also expected to lower the recurrence rates to less than 5%. Cerus Endovascular received the CE mark for the sale of its Contour Neurovascular System for the treatment of IAs. It can be used for the treatment of both ruptured and unruptured IAs. Many such advancements among vendors are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

View snapshot of the report for a more detailed overview of the market and the segmentation covered in this report

This global aneurysm coiling and embolization devices industry research report provides an in-depth analysis of the major drivers, upcoming trends, and challenges that will impact market growth over the forecast period. The report analyzes the competitive landscape and offers details on several aneurysm coiling and embolization device manufacturers including -

  • Acandis GmbH
  • Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
  • Medtronic
  • Penumbra, Inc.
  • Stryker
  • TERUMO CORPORATION

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies.

Please contact our media team at media@technavio.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2019
