Global Anti-CD20 Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market 2019-2023| Development of CD20 Bispecific Antibodies to Boost Growth| Technavio

Anti-CD20 mABs are the type of targeted therapies that attack CD20 antigen on cancer cells. Unlike conventional therapies, anti-CD20 mABs work directly on CD20, and as a result, these drugs are highly effective in the treatment of CD20-related indications. The anti-CD20 mABs that are approved is used for the treatment of various CD20 positive hematologic malignancies. Also, the growing R&D in this space and positive results of clinical trials for late-stage molecules further support the growth prospects of the global anti-CD20 mABs market. Furthermore, several major vendors are expanding their research on anti-CD20 mABs to treat various other cancer indications. Thus, such advances are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the development of CD20 bispecific antibodies, will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Anti-CD20 Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market: Development of CD20 Bispecific Antibodies

Bispecific antibodies are a combination of two or more antigens into a single product, which can bind to two or more specific targets. The simultaneous blocking of several biological pathways allows bispecific antibodies to display a synergistic effect, which is unachievable with a mixture of monospecific antibodies. The use of bispecific antibodies makes it possible to optimize expenses by reducing the cost of drug development and clinical trials. The CD20 bispecific antibodies are developed such that one antigen-binding site is directed against the CD3 receptor (activates cytotoxic T lymphocytes) and the other against CD20 antigen. Upon administration, the bispecific antibody binds to both T-cells and CD20-expressing B-lineage tumor cells. The resulting cross-linkage triggers a potent cytotoxic T-lymphocyte response against CD20-expressing tumor B-cells. The inclusion of an Fc domain on the antibody prolongs the half-life of the bispecific antibody and enhances T-cell-mediated tumor cell killing, as the agent can bind with Fc receptors. Owing to the dual and synergistic mechanism of these bispecific antibodies, several companies are developing bispecific CD20/CD3 mAbs to treat several CD20 positive diseases. This will drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.

“Apart from the development of CD20 bispecific antibodies, other factors such as increasing awareness about therapeutic areas and the presence of reimbursement and patient assistance programs will boost market growth during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Anti-CD20 Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) market by product (oncology, neurology, and immunology) and by geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW, respectively. However, during the forecast period, the Asian region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the rise in geriatric population and the increasing incidence of cancer in the region.

