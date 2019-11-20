Global Anti-Drone Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities with Dedrone Holdings & Lockheed Martin Corp. | Technavio

The global anti-drone market size is poised to grow by USD 1.24 billion during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 28% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191120005759/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global anti-drone market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 117-page research report with TOC on "Anti-drone Market Analysis Report by application (military and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) 2019-2023".

The market is driven by the increase in security breaches by unidentified drones. Also, the increasing use of UAVs in commercial and hobbyist activities is anticipated to boost the growth of the anti-drone market further.

The increase in security breaches by unidentified drones is one of the primary reasons behind the global anti-drone market growth. The adoption of commercial drones is increasing significantly as they are inexpensive, simple to manufacture, and easy to operate. Along with being used for leisure and business activities, drones are increasingly being employed by terrorist groups for spying and attacking. This results in security violations at critical infrastructure, and public places like military bases, airports, and prisons. This is increasing the demand for the anti-drone systems that can detect such drones and counter them safely and quickly.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Anti-Drone Companies:

Dedrone Holdings Inc.

Dedrone Holdings Inc. has business operations under two segments, namely hardware and software. The company offers DroneDNA, a machine learning system and classification engine that recognizes all types of drones. The company also provides RF-100 and RF-300 sensors that detect, classify, and localize drone-based threats.

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates through various segments, which include aeronautics, missiles and fire control, rotary and mission systems, and space. The company offers Area Defense Anti-Munitions (ADAM), Advanced Test High-Energy Asset (ATHENA), ICARUS, HELIOS, and Q53 Radar.

Raytheon Co.

Raytheon Co. is engaged in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated sensors and communication systems for advanced missions. The company offers Multi-Spectral Targeting System, Phalanx Close-In Weapon System, Patriot (Missile Defense System), Raytheon Laser Dune Buggy, Next-Generation Jammer, and Joint Land Attack Cruise Missile Defense Elevated Netted Sensor System.

Saab AB

Saab AB has business operations under various segments, which include aeronautics, dynamics, surveillance, support and services, industrial products and services, and Kockums. Under the anti-drone systems category, the company offers Giraffe ELSS radar.

Thales Group

Thales Group offers sensors and mission systems, communications, command and control systems, networks and infrastructure systems, security, and cybersecurity solutions. The company’s key offerings in the anti-drone market include SQUIRE, RAPIDFire, Lightweight Multiple Launcher - Next Generation (LML-NG) System, ForceShield, STARStreak, and Hologarde.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Anti-Drone Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2023)

Military

Others

Anti-Drone Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Industrials are:

Drone Navigation System Market – Drone Navigation System Market by end-users (military drones and consumer and civil drones) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Drone Flight Management System Market – Drone Flight Management System Market by component (ground controller, data link, and onboard controller) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191120005759/en/