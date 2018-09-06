Global Anti-Drone Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2018-2024 By Mitigation Type, By Defense Type & By End Use - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Anti-Drone Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Mitigation Type, By Defense Type, By End Use (Military & Defense, Commercial, Government), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global anti-drone market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.85 billion by 2024, registering a 24.1% CAGR during the forecast period.







Rising incidences of security violation by unauthorized UAVs and increased acts of terror and nefarious activities worldwide has primarily driven market growth.

Sharp rise in adoption of UAVs for leisure and professional applications has augmented personal as well as government concerns regarding aerial attacks. Rising threats of aerial attacks have opened up substantial new market opportunities for the evolution of counter-UAV measures. Various commercial establishments and public safety departments worldwide are increasingly deploying counter-UAV measures to address the ever-growing need for security.

Drones are being significantly used for various undercover activities such as spying and smuggling contraband. Although various prototypes have been developed to defend one drone at a time, key anti-drone solution providers across the world are making efforts to develop more mature solutions to counter multiple simultaneous drone threats.

Detection and disruption of Low, Slow, and Small (LSS) drones is rapidly becoming a critical factor for effective maintenance of security. Recreational and nano drones are progressively becoming sophisticated, resulting in the emergence of diverse new threats that need to be optimally dealt with by physical security systems of the future.

On the down side, high cost of technology and stringent federal enforcement are expected to challenge the adoption and usage of counter UAV measures over the forecast period. In the first quarter of 2016, during a wildfire in Southern California, multiple drones kept firefighters grounded by interfering in their operations. Immediately after that, the state senator introduced a new bill permitting firefighters to take down UAVs that were or might interfere with rescue operations.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Anti-Drone Market - Industry Outlook

Chapter 4 Mitigation Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 5 Defense Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 End-Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7 Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Advanced Radar Technologies

Airbus Group SE

Blighter Surveillance Systems

Dedrone GmbH

DeTect, Inc.

Droneshield

Enterprise Control Systems, SRC, Inc.

Israel Aerospace Industries

Liteye Systems, Inc.

Raytheon Company

SAAB AB

Selex Es S. P. A.

Thales Group

The Boeing Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rmlz9p/global_antidrone?w=4





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180906005345/en/