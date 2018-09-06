Global Anti-Drone Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2018-2024 By Mitigation Type, By Defense Type & By End Use - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Anti-Drone
Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Mitigation Type, By
Defense Type, By End Use (Military & Defense, Commercial, Government),
By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2024" report has been
added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global anti-drone market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.85
billion by 2024, registering a 24.1% CAGR during the forecast period.
Rising incidences of security violation by unauthorized UAVs and
increased acts of terror and nefarious activities worldwide has
primarily driven market growth.
Sharp rise in adoption of UAVs for leisure and professional applications
has augmented personal as well as government concerns regarding aerial
attacks. Rising threats of aerial attacks have opened up substantial new
market opportunities for the evolution of counter-UAV measures. Various
commercial establishments and public safety departments worldwide are
increasingly deploying counter-UAV measures to address the ever-growing
need for security.
Drones are being significantly used for various undercover activities
such as spying and smuggling contraband. Although various prototypes
have been developed to defend one drone at a time, key anti-drone
solution providers across the world are making efforts to develop more
mature solutions to counter multiple simultaneous drone threats.
Detection and disruption of Low, Slow, and Small (LSS) drones is rapidly
becoming a critical factor for effective maintenance of security.
Recreational and nano drones are progressively becoming sophisticated,
resulting in the emergence of diverse new threats that need to be
optimally dealt with by physical security systems of the future.
On the down side, high cost of technology and stringent federal
enforcement are expected to challenge the adoption and usage of counter
UAV measures over the forecast period. In the first quarter of 2016,
during a wildfire in Southern California, multiple drones kept
firefighters grounded by interfering in their operations. Immediately
after that, the state senator introduced a new bill permitting
firefighters to take down UAVs that were or might interfere with rescue
operations.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Anti-Drone Market - Industry Outlook
Chapter 4 Mitigation Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 5 Defense Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 6 End-Use Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 7 Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape
-
Advanced Radar Technologies
-
Airbus Group SE
-
Blighter Surveillance Systems
-
Dedrone GmbH
-
DeTect, Inc.
-
Droneshield
-
Enterprise Control Systems, SRC, Inc.
-
Israel Aerospace Industries
-
Liteye Systems, Inc.
-
Raytheon Company
-
SAAB AB
-
Selex Es S. P. A.
-
Thales Group
-
The Boeing Company
