Global Anti-Plagiarism Software Market for the Education Sector 2018-2022 | Americas Dominates the Global Market | Technavio

According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global anti-plagiarism software market for the education sector is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 12% during the forecast period. The increase in the number of online assignments and project submission is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This research report titled ‘Global Anti-plagiarism Software Market for the Education Sector 2018-2022’ provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global anti-plagiarism software market for the education sector into the following regions:

APAC

EMEA

Americas

In 2017, the Americas accounted for 58% of the global market owing to the higher adoption of the anti-plagiarism software in North America and a greater number of initiatives for the incorporation of e-learning in education.

Global anti-plagiarism software market for the education sector: Top emerging trend

The rising demand for legal and authentic data is an emerging trend in the market space. The demand for the generation of legal and authentic data has been increasing in the market, from publishers of educational material, universities, and schools that use online portals for educational purposes. The anti-plagiarism software analyzes the document based on the internal as well as the external database. The internal database is maintained by vendors which allows them to compare the content with the existing database. Publishing companies, researchers and doctoral candidates face immense pressure to publish new and original content in therapies or theses. Therefore, the demand for internal database is leading to various partnerships in the market.

