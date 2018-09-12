Log in
Global Anti-Plagiarism Software Market for the Education Sector 2018-2022 | Americas Dominates the Global Market | Technavio

09/12/2018 | 06:15pm CEST

According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global anti-plagiarism software market for the education sector is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 12% during the forecast period. The increase in the number of online assignments and project submission is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180912005816/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global anti-plagiarism software market f ...

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global anti-plagiarism software market for the education sector from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled ‘Global Anti-plagiarism Software Market for the Education Sector 2018-2022’ provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

The market research analysis categorizes the global anti-plagiarism software market for the education sector into the following regions:

  • APAC
  • EMEA
  • Americas

In 2017, the Americas accounted for 58% of the global market owing to the higher adoption of the anti-plagiarism software in North America and a greater number of initiatives for the incorporation of e-learning in education.

Global anti-plagiarism software market for the education sector: Top emerging trend

The rising demand for legal and authentic data is an emerging trend in the market space. The demand for the generation of legal and authentic data has been increasing in the market, from publishers of educational material, universities, and schools that use online portals for educational purposes. The anti-plagiarism software analyzes the document based on the internal as well as the external database. The internal database is maintained by vendors which allows them to compare the content with the existing database. Publishing companies, researchers and doctoral candidates face immense pressure to publish new and original content in therapies or theses. Therefore, the demand for internal database is leading to various partnerships in the market.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio’s report provides expert market research on the following topics:

Executive Report

  • Market Outline
  • Global Anti-Plagiarism Software Market for The Education Sector Overview

Market Insights

  • Market Sizing and Forecasts
  • Market Growth
  • Market Drivers and Challenges
  • Key Emerging Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

  • Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)
  • Key leading countries
  • Market segmentation by end-users (research institutions and academic institutions)

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario
  • Analysis of top vendors (Academicplagiarism, Blackboard, Plagiarismanalyzer.com, Grammarly, PlagScan, and Turnitin)

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
