Global Anti-Plagiarism Software Market for the Education Sector 2018-2022 | Americas Dominates the Global Market | Technavio

According to the latest market research report released by Technavio,
the global anti-plagiarism software market for the education sector is
expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 12% during the forecast
period. The increase in the number of online assignments and project
submission is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180912005816/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global anti-plagiarism software market for the education sector from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
This research report titled ‘Global
Anti-plagiarism Software Market for the Education Sector 2018-2022’
provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and
emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and
forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
The market research analysis categorizes the global anti-plagiarism
software market for the education sector into the following regions:
In 2017, the Americas accounted for 58% of the global market owing to
the higher adoption of the anti-plagiarism software in North America and
a greater number of initiatives for the incorporation of e-learning in
education.
Global anti-plagiarism software market for the education sector: Top
emerging trend
The rising demand for legal and authentic data is an emerging trend in
the market space. The demand for the generation of legal and authentic
data has been increasing in the market, from publishers of educational
material, universities, and schools that use online portals for
educational purposes. The anti-plagiarism software analyzes the document
based on the internal as well as the external database. The internal
database is maintained by vendors which allows them to compare the
content with the existing database. Publishing companies, researchers
and doctoral candidates face immense pressure to publish new and
original content in therapies or theses. Therefore, the demand for
internal database is leading to various partnerships in the market.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Technavio’s report provides expert market research on the following
topics:
Executive Report
-
Market Outline
-
Global Anti-Plagiarism Software Market for The Education Sector
Overview
Market Insights
-
Market Sizing and Forecasts
-
Market Growth
-
Market Drivers and Challenges
-
Key Emerging Trends
Market Segmentation Analysis
-
Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)
-
Key leading countries
-
Market segmentation by end-users (research institutions and academic
institutions)
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
-
Analysis of top vendors (Academicplagiarism, Blackboard,
Plagiarismanalyzer.com, Grammarly, PlagScan, and Turnitin)
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180912005816/en/