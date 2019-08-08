Global Anti-epileptic Drugs for Pediatrics Market to Surpass US$ 1.6 Billion by 2026

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global anti-epileptic drugs for pediatrics market was valued at US$ 833.5 million in 2017 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period (2018–2026).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Anti-epileptic Drugs for Pediatrics Market:

Key players have gained approval for new medicines for the treatment of epilepsy in recent years. For instance, in August 2018, Biocodex S.A. received approval for Stiripentol (Diacomit) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome in patients 2 years of age and older taking Clobazam. The U.S. FDA also expanded indication of some drug to treat epilepsy in pediatric patients. For instance, supplemental new drug application (sNDA) for Brivaracetam (Briviact) was approved by the U.S. FDA to treat partial-onset (focal) seizures in pediatric epilepsy patients. Approval and launch of new drugs is expected to support the anti-epileptic drugs for pediatrics market growth over the forecast period.

Furthermore, launch of generic drugs is expected to support growth in adoption rate for anti-epileptic drugs due to lower price of generics. In January 2019, the U.S. FDA approved the first generic for Sabril (Vigabatrin) 500, indicated for the treatment of complex partial seizures (focal seizures) in patients aged 10 years and more who have not responded adequately to alternative treatment options.

Also, various molecules are in different phases of clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy in pediatric patients. For instance, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has three drugs, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN496 in pipeline for the treatment of epilepsy including pediatric epilepsy.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global anti-epileptic drugs for pediatrics market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period. This is owing to approval of multiple drugs including branded and generic for the treatment of epilepsy in pediatric patients. For instance, in October 2018, the U.S. FDA approved indication expansion for Fycompa (perampanel) to treat partial-onset seizures in pediatric patients with epilepsy who are 4 years of age and older.

Key players adopt strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to strengthen its existing product portfolio. For instance, UCB acquired late-stage pipeline drug, USL261 from Proximagen in April 2018. The drug Nayzilm (Midazolam, USL261) received approval from the U.S. FDA, for acute treatment of intermittent, stereotypic episodes of frequent seizure activity in patients aged 12 years or more.

Major players operating in the global anti-epileptic drugs for pediatrics market include UCB, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Zogenix, Inc., GW Pharmaceuticals, Insys Therapeutics, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc., Mylan N.V., Cephalon, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Limited, and Sanofi S.A.

