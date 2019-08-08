Log in
Global Anti-epileptic Drugs for Pediatrics Market to Surpass US$ 1.6 Billion by 2026

08/08/2019 | 10:17am EDT

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global anti-epileptic drugs for pediatrics market was valued at US$ 833.5 million in 2017 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period (2018–2026).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Anti-epileptic Drugs for Pediatrics Market:

Key players have gained approval for new medicines for the treatment of epilepsy in recent years. For instance, in August 2018, Biocodex S.A. received approval for Stiripentol (Diacomit) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome in patients 2 years of age and older taking Clobazam. The U.S. FDA also expanded indication of some drug to treat epilepsy in pediatric patients. For instance, supplemental new drug application (sNDA) for Brivaracetam (Briviact) was approved by the U.S. FDA to treat partial-onset (focal) seizures in pediatric epilepsy patients. Approval and launch of new drugs is expected to support the anti-epileptic drugs for pediatrics market growth over the forecast period.

Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/823

Furthermore, launch of generic drugs is expected to support growth in adoption rate for anti-epileptic drugs due to lower price of generics. In January 2019, the U.S. FDA approved the first generic for Sabril (Vigabatrin) 500, indicated for the treatment of complex partial seizures (focal seizures) in patients aged 10 years and more who have not responded adequately to alternative treatment options.

Also, various molecules are in different phases of clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy in pediatric patients. For instance, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has three drugs, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN496 in pipeline for the treatment of epilepsy including pediatric epilepsy.

Buy this report (For Single User License) @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/823

Key Market Takeaways:

  • The global anti-epileptic drugs for pediatrics market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period. This is owing to approval of multiple drugs including branded and generic for the treatment of epilepsy in pediatric patients. For instance, in October 2018, the U.S. FDA approved indication expansion for Fycompa (perampanel) to treat partial-onset seizures in pediatric patients with epilepsy who are 4 years of age and older.
  • Key players adopt strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to strengthen its existing product portfolio. For instance, UCB acquired late-stage pipeline drug, USL261 from Proximagen in April 2018. The drug Nayzilm (Midazolam, USL261) received approval from the U.S. FDA, for acute treatment of intermittent, stereotypic episodes of frequent seizure activity in patients aged 12 years or more.
  • Major players operating in the global anti-epileptic drugs for pediatrics market include UCB, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Zogenix, Inc., GW Pharmaceuticals, Insys Therapeutics, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc., Mylan N.V., Cephalon, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Limited, and Sanofi S.A.

To know the latest trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/anti-epileptic-drugs-for-pediatrics-market-823

Report Segmentation:

  • Global Anti-Epileptic Drugs for Pediatrics Market, By Drug Type:
    • 1st Generation
    • 2nd Generation
    • 3rd Generation
  • Global Anti-Epileptic Drugs for Pediatrics Market, By Geography:
    • North America
      • U.S.
      • Canada
    • Europe
      • U.K.
      • Germany
      • Italy
      • France
      • Russia
      • Rest of Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
      • China
      • India
      • Japan
      • ASEAN
      • Australia
      • South Korea
      • Rest of Asia Pacific
    • Latin America
      • Brazil
      • Mexico
      • Rest of Latin America
    • Middle East
      • GCC
      • Israel
    • Africa
      • North Africa
      • Central Africa
      • South Africa
  • Competitive Landscape
    • Heat Map Analysis
    • Market Share Analysis
    • Company Profiles
      • Mylan N.V.
      • Cephalon, Inc.
      • GlaxoSmithKline plc
      • Janssen Pharmaceuticals
      • Novartis AG
      • Pfizer, Inc.
      • Sanofi S.A.
      • UCB Pharma Limited
      • Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Limited
      • Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.
      • Zogenix
      • GW Pharmaceuticals
      • Insys
      • Zynerba

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.


© Business Wire 2019
