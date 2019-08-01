The global anti-fog lidding films market is expected to post a CAGR close to 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing adoption of barrier films. Barrier and ultra-barrier films are generally produced using thermoplastic resins that provide a wide range of shielding properties. Barrier films are used in food preservation to increase the shelf life of perishable food products without compromising on quality. Barrier films are increasingly being used in packaging products such as meat, seafood, and frozen food products. Barrier films are also used in the packaging of pharmaceuticals. Stringent regulations in the pharmaceutical industry compel pharmaceutical manufacturers to use high-quality barrier films to deliver drugs to consumers. Barrier films are widely used as temperature-resistant films in the semiconductor industry as well. The rising number of semiconductor applications in the aerospace and electrical and electronics industries has increased the demand for high-temperature-resistant films and ultra-hurl-temperature-resistant films. Therefore, the increasing adoption of barrier films in various end-user industries is expected to support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increasing adoption of bioplastics will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global anti-fog lidding films market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Anti-Fog Lidding Films Market: Increasing Adoption of Bioplastics

Environmental concerns and the rising need for waste management has contributed to the growth of the bioplastic industry. The use of bioplastics is expected to increase in various applications in the future with the advent of bio-based and renewable raw materials in emerging markets. Bio resins are made of raw materials obtained from sugarcane, wood pulp, soybean, coffee, castor plant seeds, corn, and other renewable sources. The use of bioplastics over petroleum-based resins leads to a significant reduction in emissions and the overall carbon footprint. Eco-friendly initiatives by corporates and the abundance of raw materials to manufacture bioplastics will increase the use of biodegradable packaging. The growing use of bioplastic packaging will compel flexible packaging manufacturers to shift to bioplastics. Thus, the emergence of bioplastics is expected to positively impact the growth of the global anti-fog lidding films market during the forecast period.

“Apart from the increasing adoption of bioplastics, the increasing focus on plastic recycling, the increasing demand for packaged F&B products, and growth of retail sector are some other major factors that are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Anti-Fog Lidding Films Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global anti-fog lidding films market by material (PE, PP, PET, EVOH, others) and geographical regions (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The European region led the market in 2018, followed by North America, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the growing demand from the packaged food industry in the region.

