Global Anti-malarial Medicines Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with AstraZeneca Plc and Bayer AG | Technavio

The global anti-malarial medicines market is expected to grow by USD 310.75 million as per Technavio. Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the growth for this market is expected to remain steady in the first half of 2020 and throughout the forecast period.

The market for anti-malarial medicines is growing significantly with a surge in the demand for antimalaria hydroxychloroquine and antibacterial azithromycin drugs, to treat the patients suffering from COVID-19, a global pandemic. These drugs are being administered in combination with other drugs as per the revised clinical guidelines. In addition, the persistent fight against COVID-19 is also propelling other nations such as the US to import of these anti-malarial medicines, thus contributing to the market growth.

The market is driven by the strong funding to eradicate malaria. In addition, the availability of enhanced POC diagnostics and biomarkers for malaria is anticipated to boost the growth of the anti-malarial medicines market.

African countries such as Ethiopia, Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya are among the most severely malaria affected nations around the world. The prevalence rate of malaria is also increasing in Cambodia and Papua New Guinea. This is primarily due to the presence of an underdeveloped healthcare system and poor level of sanitation in these regions. In addition, these regions have insufficient funds to maintain a healthy standard of living. This is propelling various government and non-government organizations such as Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, MMV, and The World Bank to conduct various awareness camps, which are supported by strong funding. Developed economies such as the US are also fighting against malaria. For instance, the US government invested USD 1.35 billion in The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria in FY 2017 and approximately one-third of the total fund will be used for malaria control and elimination programs. This is leading to an increase in the number of research and development activities for the creation of effective anti-malarial medicines. The availability of strong funding to eradicate malaria is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Anti-Malarial Medicines Companies:

AstraZeneca Plc

AstraZeneca Plc operates the business under the Biopharmaceuticals segment. The company provides novel therapies for the treatment of various respiratory, cardiovascular, and oncology indications. They offer Avloclor, which is a chloroquine tablet. This medicine helps in prevention of malaria.

Bayer AG

Bayer AG offers products through the following business units: Pharmaceuticals, Crop Science, Consumer Health, and Animal Health. The company offers Resochin, which is a generic chloroquine tablet indicated for treatment of malaria.

Cipla Inc.

Cipla Inc. operates under various business segments, namely Pharmaceuticals and New ventures. The company offers MEFLIAM PLUS, which is a fixed-dose combination tablet. It contains mefloquine hydrochloride and artesunate. This medication is indicated for the treatment of multidrug-resistant falciparum malaria.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. offers products through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The company offers Lariam, is a mefloquine hydrochloride prescription tablet. This tablet is used to treat malaria and acts as a blood schizonticide.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

GlaxoSmithKline Plc offers products through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer healthcare, and Vaccines. The company offers Krintafel, which is an 8-aminoquinoline derivative. It fights against all stages of the P. vivax life cycle, including hypnozoites.

Anti-malarial Medicines Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Artemisinin compounds

Quinolines and related compounds

Other compounds

Anti-malarial Medicines Market Geographic Landscape Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Key leading countries

