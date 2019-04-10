Global Antidiuretic Drugs Market 2019-2023| Increasing Use of Desmopressin Analogs to Boost Growth| Technavio

The global antidiuretic drugs market is expected to post a CAGR of close
to 10% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market
research report by Technavio.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005953/en/
The global antidiuretic drugs market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 10% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The prevalence of chronic conditions that lead to various urologic
diseases, including polyuria and nocturia, increases with age, and these
conditions are prevalent in the geriatric population. About more than
three-fourths of the population aged above 80 years are reported to have
nocturia. In addition, about three-tenths of these people have two or
more episodes per night. Moreover, rapid developments in the healthcare
facilities and advanced treatment options have increased the life
expectancy of the geriatric population globally. This is expected to
contribute significantly to market growth as the growing older
population will bolster the sales of various antidiuretic drugs.
As per Technavio, the increasing use of desmopressin analogs will have a
positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly
over the forecast period. This global
antidiuretic drugs market research report also analyzes
other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth
over 2019-2023.
Global antidiuretic drugs market: Increasing
use of desmopressin analogs
The global antidiuretic drugs market is dominated by desmopressin
analogs. Desmopressin, an artificial form of vasopressin hormone, is
used to replace a low level of vasopressin. This medication helps to
control increased thirst (polydipsia) and excess urination (polyuria)
and helps to prevent dehydration. Currently, desmopressin analogs are
the majority of approved antidiuretic drugs and are available in
different formulations such as tablets and nasal sprays. The efficacy
exhibited by different formulations of desmopressin analogs provides the
higher perceived value of the drug class in the healthcare providers and
patients, which increases the use of these desmopressin analogs. Such
benefits are expected to drive the growth of the overall global market
during the forecast period.
“Apart from the increasing use of desmopressin analogs, the
increasing number of awareness programs, the high prevalence of chronic
conditions, the increasing use of generics, and the rising patient
assistance programs are some other major aspects that are expected to
contribute largely to the growth of the global market,” says a
senior analyst at Technavio.
Global antidiuretic drugs market: Segmentation
analysis
This market research report segments the global antidiuretic drugs
market by application (autoimmune diseases, urological diseases, other
applications) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and
ROW).
The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe,
Asia, and ROW, respectively. However, during the forecast period, the
Asian region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate due to the
developments in the healthcare infrastructure coupled with the increased
disposable income in the region.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005953/en/