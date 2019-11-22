Log in
Global Antifreeze Proteins Market 2019-2023| Evolving Opportunities with A/F Protein Inc. and Kaneka Corp. | Technavio

11/22/2019 | 12:31pm EST

Technavio has been monitoring the global antifreeze proteins market and the market is poised to grow by USD 5.41 million during 2019-2023 at a CAGR of over 30% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191122005310/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global antifreeze proteins market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global antifreeze proteins market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 116-page research report with TOC on "Antifreeze Proteins Market Analysis Report by Application (Healthcare, Cosmetics, F&B, and Others), by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2023".

The market is driven by the rising number of commercial applications. In addition, technological advances in genome editing tools are anticipated to further boost the growth of the antifreeze proteins market.

Antifreeze proteins are extensively used in different fields including the agriculture sector, wherein they extend the harvest season in cooler climates by increasing the freeze tolerance of crops. They are used to maintain the quality of F&B products post-thawing and extend the shelf life of frozen food products. In addition, they are used as a therapy for hypothermia and to improve cryosurgery. Thus, the wide range of commercial applications of antifreeze proteins are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Antifreeze Proteins Market Companies:

A/F Protein Inc.

A/F Protein Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under a unified business segment. The company offers antifreeze protein Types I and III for R&D purposes.

Kaneka Corp.

Kaneka Corp. is headquartered in Japan and offers products through the following business units: Material, Quality of life, Healthcare, and Nutrition. The company offers Colorless Polyimide Film, which is used to cover windows of flexible organic electroluminescent displays.

Kodera Herb Garden Co. Ltd.

Kodera Herb Garden Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Japan and operates under a unified business segment. The company offers plant-based antifreeze proteins for the F&B industry.

Sirona Biochem Corp.

Sirona Biochem Corp. is headquartered in Canada and offers active agents to be added in therapeutics, cosmeceuticals, and biological ingredients through the unified business segment.

Unilever Plc

Unilever Plc is headquartered in India and offers products through the following business segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Antifreeze Proteins Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

  • Healthcare
  • Cosmetics
  • F&B
  • Others

Antifreeze Proteins Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

  • Asia
  • Europe
  • North America
  • ROW

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Health Care include:

Peptide Therapeutics Market – Global Peptide Therapeutics Market by RoA (parenteral, oral, and others) and geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2019
