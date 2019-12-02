Global Apple Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Borton & Sons and Gebbers Farms | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the global apple market and the market is poised to grow by 3.42 million tonnes during 2020-2024 at a CAGR of over 1% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global apple market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 126-page research report with TOC on "Apple Market Analysis Report by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the growing demand for superfoods such as apples. In addition, the growing popularity of urban farming is anticipated to further boost the growth of the apple market.

The consumption of apple is increasing among health-conscious people. Apple is a superfood with high nutritional value and is a powerful source of antioxidants such as flavonoids and polyphenols. It also contains other essential nutrients such as vitamin C, potassium, and fiber content. The consumption of apple reduces cholesterol and diabetes while also providing a healthier skin. Thus, the growing demand for superfoods is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Apple Market Companies:

Auvil Fruit Co. Inc.

Auvil Fruit Co. Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Apples and Cherries. The company offers different varieties of apples such as Granny Smith, Cripps Pink, and HoneyCrisp.

Borton & Sons

Borton & Sons is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Apples, Pears, and Cherries. The company offers various types of apples such as Granny Smith, Pink Lady, Cameo, and others.

Evans Fruit Co.

Evans Fruit Co. is headquartered in the US. The company provides different varieties of apples such as Jonagold, Granny Smith, Aztec Fuji, Red Delicious, Cripps Pink, and others.

Fruit Hill Orchard

Fruit Hill Orchard is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Apples, Baked Goods, Canned Goods, Honey, Cider, Gifts, Peaches, Produce, and Tomatoes. The company offers a wide range of apple varieties such as Enterprise, Winesap, Enterprise, Winesap, and Gold Rush.

Gebbers Farms

Gebbers Farms is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Apples, Pears, and Cherries. The company offers different varieties of apples such as Braeburn, Gala, Granny Smith, and Cameo.

Apple Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Offline

Online

Apple Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

