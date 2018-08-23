Global Application Modernisation Leader Rocket Software Increases Focus on Australian Market

Rocket Software (www.rocketsoftware.com),
a global technology provider that helps Fortune 500 companies and
government agencies modernise and develop applications, today announced
the expansion of its operations in Australia. Whilst the company has
been working with customers in Australia, including Qantas, the
Department of Foreign Affairs, Northern Territory Government, and NSW
Police for almost 15 years, customer demand for the company’s growing
mainframe and IBM i modernisation portfolio has led to a strategic
decision to increase its footprint in the country. Rocket has been
working on a broad range of initiatives in Australia, from leveraging
technology, to better connecting citizens with government, to helping
banks deliver more personalised services for their customers.
Chip Salyards, VP of International Sales at Rocket Software, has assumed
an expanded role to manage Asia Pac/ANZ. Chip led the Asia Pacific
region for BMC Software from 2008 to 2015. In addition, three senior
technology executives with extensive experience in the Asia Pacific
market have joined the Rocket team to lead this expansion. Keith
Garelja, formerly a Sales Manager at IBM Australia, is now a Senior
Account Executive. Liam Leaney is the new Channel Lead for ANZ; he
previously led sales teams at VMWare prior to joining Rocket. In
addition, Paul Lin has joined as Senior Channel Manager for SE Asia. Lin
previously held senior positions at both BT and Cisco Systems.
“Australia has an increasing need to modernise applications as well as
leverage the shift toward mobile business, which is why we are excited
to expand our involvement with growing companies in this part of the
world,” said Salyards. “We are always delighted to work with
forward-thinking customers and partners who want to accelerate growth,
especially in today’s increasingly 24/7 global business climate.”
