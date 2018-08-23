Log in
Global Application Modernisation Leader Rocket Software Increases Focus on Australian Market

08/23/2018 | 12:31am CEST

Three Seasoned Technology Executives Will Lead Expanded Presence in Australia and Southeast Asia

Rocket Software (www.rocketsoftware.com), a global technology provider that helps Fortune 500 companies and government agencies modernise and develop applications, today announced the expansion of its operations in Australia. Whilst the company has been working with customers in Australia, including Qantas, the Department of Foreign Affairs, Northern Territory Government, and NSW Police for almost 15 years, customer demand for the company’s growing mainframe and IBM i modernisation portfolio has led to a strategic decision to increase its footprint in the country. Rocket has been working on a broad range of initiatives in Australia, from leveraging technology, to better connecting citizens with government, to helping banks deliver more personalised services for their customers.

Chip Salyards, VP of International Sales at Rocket Software, has assumed an expanded role to manage Asia Pac/ANZ. Chip led the Asia Pacific region for BMC Software from 2008 to 2015. In addition, three senior technology executives with extensive experience in the Asia Pacific market have joined the Rocket team to lead this expansion. Keith Garelja, formerly a Sales Manager at IBM Australia, is now a Senior Account Executive. Liam Leaney is the new Channel Lead for ANZ; he previously led sales teams at VMWare prior to joining Rocket. In addition, Paul Lin has joined as Senior Channel Manager for SE Asia. Lin previously held senior positions at both BT and Cisco Systems.

“Australia has an increasing need to modernise applications as well as leverage the shift toward mobile business, which is why we are excited to expand our involvement with growing companies in this part of the world,” said Salyards. “We are always delighted to work with forward-thinking customers and partners who want to accelerate growth, especially in today’s increasingly 24/7 global business climate.”

About Rocket Software

Rocket Software (www.rocketsoftware.com) is a technology company that helps organisations in the IBM ecosystem build solutions that meet today’s needs while extending the value of their technology investments for the future. Thousands of companies depend on Rocket to solve their most challenging business problems by helping them run their existing infrastructure and data, as well as extend those assets to take advantage of cloud, mobile, analytics, and other future innovations. Founded in 1990, Rocket is based in Waltham, Massachusetts with locations in Europe, Asia, and Australia.


© Business Wire 2018
