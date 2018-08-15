Log in
Global Application Release Automation Market 2018-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/15/2018 | 06:03pm CEST

The "Application Release Automation Market by Component (Tool and Services), Deployment Type (On-Premises and Cloud), Organization Size, Vertical (BFSI, ITEs and Telecommunications, Manufacturing), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ARA market size is expected to grow from USD 2.07 billion in 2018 to USD 5.19 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.2% during the forecast period.

Growing adoption of geographically diverse DevOps and increasing need to automate the DevOps processes are expected to drive the Application Release Automation (ARA) market

The increasing user engagement on digital platforms, growing focus on competitive intelligence, and rising need to improve the audience experience are major factors expected to increase the growth of the market. However, complexities in analytical workflows and high initial upfront cost of analytics platforms may affect the growth of the ARA market.

Among components, the services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Services are an important part of ARA offerings. ARA services help consult, integrate, and support organizations across various verticals in effectively dealing with threats, thereby ensuring visibility and security across all business functions. With the increasing penetration of big data, Internet of Things (IoT), edge computing, cloud, and related technologies, the demand for the ARA services among enterprises is gaining a huge traction.

The cloud deployment type is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Cloud-based tools are driven by the potential cost control (deployment, licensing, and maintenance costs), enforcement of security compliance and audit features, and enhanced speed. By using cloud-based application release tools, organizations can avoid spending on software, security, storage, and technical staff. These factors are expected to drive the adoption of the cloud-based ARA tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

6 Application Release Automation Market, By Component

7 Market, By Deployment Type

8 Application Release Automation Market, By Organization Size

9 Market, By Vertical

10 Application Release Automation Market, By Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

  • BMC Software
  • CA Technologies
  • Fujitsu
  • IBM
  • Micro Focus
  • Microsoft
  • NIIT Technologies
  • Red Hat
  • VMware
  • Attunity
  • Arcad Software
  • Chef Software
  • Clarive
  • CloudBees
  • CollabNet
  • Datical
  • Electric Cloud
  • Flexagon
  • Inedo
  • MidVision
  • Octopus Deploy
  • Plutora
  • Puppet
  • Rocket Software
  • XebiaLabs

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dmxf5n/global?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
