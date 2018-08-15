Global Application Release Automation Market 2018-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Application
The ARA market size is expected to grow from USD 2.07 billion in 2018 to
USD 5.19 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of
20.2% during the forecast period.
Growing adoption of geographically diverse DevOps and increasing
need to automate the DevOps processes are expected to drive the
Application Release Automation (ARA) market
The increasing user engagement on digital platforms, growing focus on
competitive intelligence, and rising need to improve the audience
experience are major factors expected to increase the growth of the
market. However, complexities in analytical workflows and high initial
upfront cost of analytics platforms may affect the growth of the ARA
market.
Among components, the services segment is expected to grow at a
higher CAGR during the forecast period
Services are an important part of ARA offerings. ARA services help
consult, integrate, and support organizations across various verticals
in effectively dealing with threats, thereby ensuring visibility and
security across all business functions. With the increasing penetration
of big data, Internet of Things (IoT), edge computing, cloud, and
related technologies, the demand for the ARA services among enterprises
is gaining a huge traction.
The cloud deployment type is expected to grow at a higher CAGR
during the forecast period
Cloud-based tools are driven by the potential cost control (deployment,
licensing, and maintenance costs), enforcement of security compliance
and audit features, and enhanced speed. By using cloud-based application
release tools, organizations can avoid spending on software, security,
storage, and technical staff. These factors are expected to drive the
adoption of the cloud-based ARA tool.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
6 Application Release Automation Market, By Component
7 Market, By Deployment Type
8 Application Release Automation Market, By Organization Size
9 Market, By Vertical
10 Application Release Automation Market, By Region
11 Competitive Landscape
12 Company Profiles
-
BMC Software
-
CA Technologies
-
Fujitsu
-
IBM
-
Micro Focus
-
Microsoft
-
NIIT Technologies
-
Red Hat
-
VMware
-
Attunity
-
Arcad Software
-
Chef Software
-
Clarive
-
CloudBees
-
CollabNet
-
Datical
-
Electric Cloud
-
Flexagon
-
Inedo
-
MidVision
-
Octopus Deploy
-
Plutora
-
Puppet
-
Rocket Software
-
XebiaLabs
