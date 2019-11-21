Global Apricots Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with ApricotKing and B & R Farms LLC | Technavio

The global apricots market is poised to grow by USD 918.45 million during 2020-2024 at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 126-page research report with TOC on "Apricots Market Analysis Report by Product (Conventional apricot and Organic apricot), by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2024".

The market is driven by rising awareness of the health benefits of apricots. In addition, the increasing popularity of plant-based food products is anticipated to further boost the growth of the apricot market.

Growing awareness among consumers about the health benefits of apricots is driving the market. Apricots are an excellent source of Vitamin A, C, and E. These vitamins play a significant role in promoting eye health by protecting them from damage caused by free radicals. Apricots are also rich in soluble fiber, which is crucial for maintaining healthy blood sugar and cholesterol levels. They also contain antioxidants and high concentration of flavonoids which aid in neutralizing harmful compounds such as free radicals that damage cells and cause oxidative stress. Thus, rising awareness of the health benefits offered by apricots will drive the apricot market during the forecast period.

Major Five Apricots Market Companies:

ApricotKing

ApricotKing is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Dried California apricots, Dried California fruits, Unsulphured fruits, Walnuts, almonds, and pistachios, Apricot jams and syrups, Chocolate covered and other sweets, Bulk fruits and nuts, and Gift collections and boxes. The company offers apricots under the brands SIMPLY SLABS and SlipPits.

B & R Farms LLC

B & R Farms LLC is headquartered in the US and offers different types of apricot products, such as dried California Blenheim apricots, apricot fruit preservatives and toppings, chocolate covered apricots, apricot frozen puree, and sun-dried apricot seeds. The company offers apricots under the brands, Royal Medallions and Sweet Beauties.

Purcell Mountain Farms

Purcell Mountain Farms is headquartered in the US and has business operations under various business segments, namely Organics, Grains, Beans, Spices, Nuts, and Mushrooms. The company offers apricots under the brand, Purcell Mountain Farms.

Sunbeam Foods

Sunbeam Foods is headquartered in Australia and offers various food products, such as sultanas, raisins, currants, cherries, almonds, and other food products. The company offers apricots under the brand, Sunbeam.

Traina Dried Fruit Inc.

Traina Dried Fruit Inc. is headquartered in US and offers products through the following business segments: Dried fruits and vegetables and Condiments. The company offers apricots under the brand, Traina.

Apricots Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Conventional apricot

Organic apricot

Apricot Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

MEA

APAC

EUROPE

North America

South America

