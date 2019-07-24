Global Aquaculture Market 2018-2022 | USD 43.97 Billion Incremental Growth Over the Next Five Years | Technavio

Technavio analysts forecast the global aquaculture market to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The increased preference for organic aquaculture is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global aquaculture market 2018-2022. The growing health and environmental concerns have pushed vendors in the aquaculture market to focus on introducing organic aquaculture. The proliferation of organic aquaculture is focused predominantly on emerging economies such as Indonesia and China.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global aquaculture market is the rising awareness of aquaculture products being rich sources of nutrition:

Aquaculture Market: Rising Awareness of Aquaculture Products Being Rich Sources of Nutrition

The increasing deficiency of micronutrients in women and children has increased the need for nutrient-dense foods that can be added to their daily diet. This is increasing the demand for aquaculture products as they are rich in nutrients that prevent various diseases, as well as help in brain development and reproduction. Thus, awareness about the nutrition content of aquaculture products will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, “Huge losses of food along the entire supply chain, have increased the use of postharvest practices and marketing to ensure delivery of safe, nutritious, and fresh aquaculture products to consumers at the end of the supply chain. Thus, the adoption of postharvest practices will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.”

Global Aquaculture Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global aquaculture market research report provides market segmentation by end-users (commercial and residential), by product (freshwater fish, crustacean, mollusks, diadromous fish, and others), by environment (freshwater, marine water, and brackish water), by culture (net pen culture, floating-cage culture, pond culture, and rice field culture), and by geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The APAC region held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 47% share, followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. Although the APAC region will continue to dominate the market with the largest share, the Americas is expected to register the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

