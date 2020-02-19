Global Arachidonic Acid Market 2020-2024 | 7% CAGR Projection Through 2024 | Technavio

The global arachidonic acid market is expected to post a CAGR of almost 7% during the period 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Globally, consumers are increasingly becoming conscious of their diet and adopting healthy eating habits. This has increased the consumption of dietary supplements such as sports nutrition products as they ensure bone strength, muscle building, weight loss, and improve testosterone levels in the body. Arachidonic acid is an essential fatty acid that is widely used in the manufacture of sports nutrition products. With the rising demand for sports nutrition products, the growth of the global arachidonic market will gain momentum during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increasing demand for organic baby food products will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2020-2024.

Global Arachidonic Acid Market: Increasing Organic Demand for Baby Food Products

The demand for organic baby food products is gaining traction with the growing consumer awareness about the harmful effects of chemicals and preservatives. This is driving baby food manufacturers to source raw materials that are grown without using chemical fertilizers or pesticides. Moreover, stringent regulations around the production, packaging, and labeling of organic baby foods have made these foods safer than regular baby food products. These factors will have a positive impact on the demand for arachidonic acid during the forecast period.

“Rising popularity of e-commerce channels and the proliferating demand for personalized supplement solutions will boost market growth during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Arachidonic Acid Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global arachidonic acid market by application (infant formula, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The APAC region led the market in 2019, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to the increasing demand for pediatric products and anti-aging supplements in the region.

