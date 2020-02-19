Log in
Global Arachidonic Acid Market 2020-2024 | 7% CAGR Projection Through 2024 | Technavio

02/19/2020 | 10:01pm EST

The global arachidonic acid market is expected to post a CAGR of almost 7% during the period 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200219005681/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Arachidonic Acid Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Arachidonic Acid Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Globally, consumers are increasingly becoming conscious of their diet and adopting healthy eating habits. This has increased the consumption of dietary supplements such as sports nutrition products as they ensure bone strength, muscle building, weight loss, and improve testosterone levels in the body. Arachidonic acid is an essential fatty acid that is widely used in the manufacture of sports nutrition products. With the rising demand for sports nutrition products, the growth of the global arachidonic market will gain momentum during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40362

As per Technavio, the increasing demand for organic baby food products will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2020-2024.

Global Arachidonic Acid Market: Increasing Organic Demand for Baby Food Products

The demand for organic baby food products is gaining traction with the growing consumer awareness about the harmful effects of chemicals and preservatives. This is driving baby food manufacturers to source raw materials that are grown without using chemical fertilizers or pesticides. Moreover, stringent regulations around the production, packaging, and labeling of organic baby foods have made these foods safer than regular baby food products. These factors will have a positive impact on the demand for arachidonic acid during the forecast period.

“Rising popularity of e-commerce channels and the proliferating demand for personalized supplement solutions will boost market growth during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Arachidonic Acid Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global arachidonic acid market by application (infant formula, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The APAC region led the market in 2019, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to the increasing demand for pediatric products and anti-aging supplements in the region.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
