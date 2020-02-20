Log in
Global Artificial Grass Turf Market 2019-2023 | Distribution Channel Expansion Strategy by Vendors to Boost Growth | Technavio

02/20/2020 | 01:01pm EST

The global artificial grass turf market is expected to post a CAGR close to 13% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200220005541/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Artificial Grass Turf Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Several sports facilities such as athletics tracks, golf courses, and stadiums for soccer and basketball require water for the maintenance of grounds and tracks. However, various government bodies are imposing restrictions on landscaping services such as landscape irrigation owing to the shortage of water. In addition, global warming is responsible for nearly 20% of the global increase in water scarcity. These factors are propelling the demand for artificial grass. Thus, the increase in demand for artificial grass in landscape and sports applications will boost the growth of the artificial grass turf market during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30535

As per Technavio, the distribution channel expansion strategy by vendors, will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Artificial Grass Turf Market: Distribution channel expansion strategy by vendors

Vendors in the global artificial grass turf market are adopting various strategies such as the expansion of distribution channels to extend their customer base and increase revenues. They are also partnering with brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce retailers. For instance, Koninklijke Ten Cate acquired Synthetic Grass Warehouse, a supplier of synthetic turf for landscaping applications in the US in 2017. Through this acquisition, the company will focus on supplying artificial grass turf products for landscaping applications. Thus, with the increase in distribution channel expansion strategy, the market for artificial grass turf is expected to showcase a positive outlook during the forecast period.

“Increase in partnerships with sport clubs and stadiums and availability of hybrid grass are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Artificial Grass Turf Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global artificial grass turf market by application (sports, and leisure and landscaping), distribution channel (offline and online), and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2018. During the forecast period, the Americas is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
