Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Semiconductor Market 2018 - Forecast to 2022: Featuring Profiles for Nvidia, Intel, IBM, and Hitachi - ResearchAndMarkets.com

AI is influencing the semiconductor market by creating demand for new
technologies, opening up new market opportunities, and by improving the
semiconductor fabrication process as well. Growth in AI is one of the
major reason for the growth of semiconductors and has led to development
of AI-based semiconductors.
The global artificial intelligence (AI) semiconductor market has
increased at a significant CAGR over the years and projections are made
that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2018-2022
tremendously.
The AI semiconductor market is expected to increase due to growing AI
applications, increasing demand from memory sectors, rising Internet of
Things (IoT), growing personal electronics, increasing smartphone users,
etc.
Yet the market faces some challenges such as shortage of raw material
and challenge in edge computing etc.
The artificial intelligence (AI) semiconductor market is dominated by
few players, but there are other new and private label companies as
well. However, the competition in the global AI semiconductor market is
dominated by a number of key players, who are also profiled in this
report with their financial information and respective business
strategies.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Global Market Analysis
4. Market Dynamics
5. Competitive Landscape
6. Company Profiles
-
Nvidia Corporation
-
Intel Corporation
-
ASML Holdings
-
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)
-
Hitachi Ltd. (Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation)
