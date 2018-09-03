Log in
Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Semiconductor Market 2018 - Forecast to 2022: Featuring Profiles for Nvidia, Intel, IBM, and Hitachi - ResearchAndMarkets.com

09/03/2018 | 04:48pm CEST

The "Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Semiconductor Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2018-2022)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

AI is influencing the semiconductor market by creating demand for new technologies, opening up new market opportunities, and by improving the semiconductor fabrication process as well. Growth in AI is one of the major reason for the growth of semiconductors and has led to development of AI-based semiconductors.

The global artificial intelligence (AI) semiconductor market has increased at a significant CAGR over the years and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2018-2022 tremendously.

The AI semiconductor market is expected to increase due to growing AI applications, increasing demand from memory sectors, rising Internet of Things (IoT), growing personal electronics, increasing smartphone users, etc.

Yet the market faces some challenges such as shortage of raw material and challenge in edge computing etc.

The artificial intelligence (AI) semiconductor market is dominated by few players, but there are other new and private label companies as well. However, the competition in the global AI semiconductor market is dominated by a number of key players, who are also profiled in this report with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Global Market Analysis

4. Market Dynamics

5. Competitive Landscape

6. Company Profiles

  • Nvidia Corporation
  • Intel Corporation
  • ASML Holdings
  • International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)
  • Hitachi Ltd. (Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/67wzq2/global_artificial?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
