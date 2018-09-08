Global Artificial Intelligence-Based Cybersecurity Market 2018-2022 | Increasing Vulnerability to Cyber-Threats to Boost Growth | Technavio

As we progress through the modern world, we are increasingly becoming dependent on technology to complete our day to day tasks both in the workplace and at home. We are surrounded by today’s technological marvels in every important sphere of life, be it BFSI, healthcare, government or education. We are relying more and more on modern technology to simplify our life and drive efficiency. However, increased dependence on technology leaves us vulnerable to cyber-threats. Therefore, growing data security concerns are expected to lead to the increased adoption of artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions.

AI-based cybersecurity: Rise in the use of mobile and other connected devices to boost growth

Researchers at Technavio forecast the global artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market 2018-2022 to grow at a CAGR of more than 29% during the forecast period. The rise in the use of mobile and other connected devices has increased users’ susceptibility to cyber-attacks. Similarly, the rapid and widespread increase in cloud-based services has augmented the need to ensure the security of confidential data from malicious attacks and threats. Thus, the flexibility and scalability of modern technological developments have indirectly increased vulnerability to threats thereby, leading to the increased adoption of AI-based cybersecurity solutions.

High demand from APAC to boost growth in the AI-based cybersecurity market through 2022

In terms of geography, the report segments the market into three major regions comprising of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA. Although the Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, it is closely followed by the other two regions. The APAC region is expected to witness close to 4% increase in its market share to supersede the Americas by 2022.

Technavio’s market research analysts closely monitor and evaluate the global market landscape and provide actionable market insights. From emerging technologies to emerging markets, their market research reports offer clarity and guidance on current and future market scenarios.

