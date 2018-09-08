Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Artificial Intelligence-Based Cybersecurity Market 2018-2022 | Increasing Vulnerability to Cyber-Threats to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/08/2018 | 12:11am CEST

As we progress through the modern world, we are increasingly becoming dependent on technology to complete our day to day tasks both in the workplace and at home. We are surrounded by today’s technological marvels in every important sphere of life, be it BFSI, healthcare, government or education. We are relying more and more on modern technology to simplify our life and drive efficiency. However, increased dependence on technology leaves us vulnerable to cyber-threats. Therefore, growing data security concerns are expected to lead to the increased adoption of artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180907005527/en/

Researchers at Technavio forecast the global artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market 2018 ...

Researchers at Technavio forecast the global artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market 2018-2022 to grow at a CAGR of more than 29% during the forecast period. (Graphic: Business Wire)

AI-based cybersecurity: Rise in the use of mobile and other connected devices to boost growth

Researchers at Technavio forecast the global artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market 2018-2022 to grow at a CAGR of more than 29% during the forecast period. The rise in the use of mobile and other connected devices has increased users’ susceptibility to cyber-attacks. Similarly, the rapid and widespread increase in cloud-based services has augmented the need to ensure the security of confidential data from malicious attacks and threats. Thus, the flexibility and scalability of modern technological developments have indirectly increased vulnerability to threats thereby, leading to the increased adoption of AI-based cybersecurity solutions.

Get more insights on the artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market: Request for a free sample

High demand from APAC to boost growth in the AI-based cybersecurity market through 2022

In terms of geography, the report segments the market into three major regions comprising of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA. Although the Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, it is closely followed by the other two regions. The APAC region is expected to witness close to 4% increase in its market share to supersede the Americas by 2022.

This report on the AI-based cybersecurity is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Technavio’s market research analysts closely monitor and evaluate the global market landscape and provide actionable market insights. From emerging technologies to emerging markets, their market research reports offer clarity and guidance on current and future market scenarios.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:37aFOUNDATION BUILDING MATERIALS : FBM Congratulates Joe Brown for 45 Years of Service
PU
12:34aLEGGETT & PLATT : to expand River Street plant
AQ
12:32aWEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL : Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; KLX Energy Services Holdings to Join S&P SmallCap 600
PR
12:30aAT&T : Invests More Than $150 Million Over 3-Year Period to Boost Local Networks in Alaska
PR
12:29aTESLA : Labaton Sucharow Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Elon Musk and Tesla
PR
12:29aGlobal Artificial Intelligence-Based Personalization Market 2018-2022| High Demand for Customer Engagement to Boost Growth| Technavio
BU
12:28aKodiak Sciences Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering
PR
12:27aTEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L P : September 7, 2018 Century Global Announces Completion of Second Tranche of Century Metals Special Warrant Private Placement
PU
12:27aTEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L P : September 7, 2018 Cascadia Announces Change of Business to a Blockchain Technology Enterprise
PU
12:27aTEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L P : September 7, 2018 Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla executive exits, CEO smokes pot on webcast, shares reel
2APPLE : Apple says U.S. tariffs on China would hit 'wide range' of products
3NETFLIX : NETFLIX : ACQUIRES WORLDWIDE RIGHTS TO “LIONHEART”
4JOHNSON & JOHNSON : FDANEWS ANNOUNCES: 3 Ways to Become a Data-Driven Quality Team Webinar, Sponsored by Spart..
5Craft Beer Market in Europe 2017-2021| IPA Segment Dominates the Global Market| Technavio

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.