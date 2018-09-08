Global Artificial Intelligence-Based Cybersecurity Market 2018-2022 | Increasing Vulnerability to Cyber-Threats to Boost Growth | Technavio

As we progress through the modern world, we are increasingly becoming
dependent on technology to complete our day to day tasks both in the
workplace and at home. We are surrounded by today’s technological
marvels in every important sphere of life, be it BFSI, healthcare,
government or education. We are relying more and more on modern
technology to simplify our life and drive efficiency. However, increased
dependence on technology leaves us vulnerable to cyber-threats.
Therefore, growing data security concerns are expected to lead to the
increased adoption of artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity
solutions.
AI-based cybersecurity: Rise in the use of mobile and other connected
devices to boost growth
Researchers at Technavio forecast the global
artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market 2018-2022 to
grow at a CAGR of more than 29% during the forecast period. The rise in
the use of mobile and other connected devices has increased users’
susceptibility to cyber-attacks. Similarly, the rapid and widespread
increase in cloud-based services has augmented the need to ensure the
security of confidential data from malicious attacks and threats. Thus,
the flexibility and scalability of modern technological developments
have indirectly increased vulnerability to threats thereby, leading to
the increased adoption of AI-based cybersecurity solutions.
High demand from APAC to boost growth in the AI-based cybersecurity
market through 2022
In terms of geography, the report segments the market into three major
regions comprising of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA. Although the
Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, it is closely
followed by the other two regions. The APAC region is expected to
witness close to 4% increase in its market share to supersede the
Americas by 2022.
Technavio’s market research analysts closely monitor and evaluate the
global market landscape and provide actionable market insights. From
emerging technologies to emerging markets, their market research reports
offer clarity and guidance on current and future market scenarios.
