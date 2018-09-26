Log in
Global Artificial Intelligence Market in the Industrial Sector 2018-2022 | Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions to Drive Growth | Technavio

09/26/2018 | 07:21pm CEST

Technavio’s global artificial intelligence market in the industrial sector research report forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of around 54% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180926005830/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the artificial intelligence market for the i ...

Technavio has published a new market research report on the artificial intelligence market for the industrial sector for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions will be one of the major trends in the global artificial intelligence market in the industrial sector during 2018-2022. There has been an increase in the applications of robots for repetitive and risky tasks. Therefore, end-users are focusing on seeking areas to ensure the elimination of limitations of industrial automation and robotics technologies. Thus, there is an increase in the adoption of cloud computing to improve the capabilities of existing systems.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key drivers for the global artificial intelligence market in the industrial sector is the increase in the adoption of data-guided decision making:

Global industrial inclination sensors market: Increase in the adoption of data-guided decision making

There has been an increase in the automation of day-to-day processes over the years. To incorporate customer preferences, market demand and supply trends, and customer feedback in the production planning processes, manufacturers have been increasingly capitalizing on data analytics. To improve their product offerings and modifications of their product portfolio, data-guided decision making is being adopted by vendors.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on robotics, “Companies have been increasingly using data from multiple sources to organize their operational procedures, manage personnel and staff, and create more value. This will promote the adoption of data-guided decision making during the forecast period.”

Global industrial inclination sensors market: Segmentation analysis

The global artificial intelligence market in the industrial sector report provides market segmentation by application (remote monitoring and predictive maintenance, supply chain management, R&D and production planning, quality control, and execution of operation and maintenance contracts, and regulatory intelligence), by end-user (process industries and discrete industries), and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This artificial intelligence market in the industrial sector report provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major end-users, the process industries segment held the largest artificial intelligence market in the industrial sector share in 2017, contributing to almost 64% of the market. This end-user segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 46% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The Americas is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


