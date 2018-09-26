Global Artificial Intelligence Market in the Industrial Sector 2018-2022 | Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions to Drive Growth | Technavio

Technavio’s
global artificial intelligence market in the industrial sector research
report forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of around 54%
during the forecast period.
The increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions will be one of the
major trends in the global
artificial intelligence market in the industrial sector during
2018-2022. There has been an increase in the applications of robots for
repetitive and risky tasks. Therefore, end-users are focusing on seeking
areas to ensure the elimination of limitations of industrial automation
and robotics technologies. Thus, there is an increase in the adoption of
cloud computing to improve the capabilities of existing systems.
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key drivers for the global
artificial intelligence market in the industrial sector is the increase
in the adoption of data-guided decision making:
Global industrial inclination sensors market:
Increase in the adoption of data-guided decision making
There has been an increase in the automation of day-to-day processes
over the years. To incorporate customer preferences, market demand and
supply trends, and customer feedback in the production planning
processes, manufacturers have been increasingly capitalizing on data
analytics. To improve their product offerings and modifications of their
product portfolio, data-guided decision making is being adopted by
vendors.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on robotics,
“Companies have been increasingly using data from multiple sources to
organize their operational procedures, manage personnel and staff, and
create more value. This will promote the adoption of data-guided
decision making during the forecast period.”
Global industrial inclination sensors market:
Segmentation analysis
The global artificial intelligence market in the industrial sector
report provides market segmentation by application (remote monitoring
and predictive maintenance, supply chain management, R&D and production
planning, quality control, and execution of operation and maintenance
contracts, and regulatory intelligence), by end-user (process industries
and discrete industries), and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).
This artificial intelligence market in the industrial sector report
provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the
market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific
challenges.
Of the two major end-users, the process industries segment held the
largest artificial intelligence market in the industrial sector share in
2017, contributing to almost 64% of the market. This end-user segment
will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.
The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting
for close to 46% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively.
The Americas is expected to dominate the market throughout the period
2018-2022.
