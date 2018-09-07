Global Artificial Intelligence Market is Set to Post a CAGR of Over 50% Through 2021 | Technavio

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has revolutionized our world. Once a
distant dream, AI is now a reality owing to advances in the field of
machine learning. The munificent applications of AI range over many
areas such as healthcare, education, security, and human resources. The
use of AI helps to enhance efficiency, bring in greater accuracy, and
ensure the security of data and information. These factors together
legitimize and incentivize the increasing reliance on artificial
intelligence in all spheres of life.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180907005523/en/
Researchers at Technavio forecast the global artificial intelligence market to grow at an impressive CAGR of more than 50% until 2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Increasing deployment of robots to boost the growth of AI across
industries
Researchers at Technavio forecast the global
artificial intelligence market to grow at an impressive CAGR of
more than 50% until 2021. The increasing deployment of robots in
factories enables significant cost-savings for companies. According to
the artificial intelligence market analysis, numerous sectors such as
manufacturing, healthcare, automation, and finance industries have
started substituting employees with AI systems. Large companies such as
Siemens, IBM, and Amazon Web Services are funding startups and are also
merging with small AI companies. Companies in the artificial
intelligence market are also focusing on developing improved
human-derived AI technologies that can raise the work efficiency and
offer better operational quality.
Get more insights on the global artificial intelligence market: Request
for a free sample
Americas to dominate the artificial intelligence market over the next
3 years
In terms of geography, the Americas accounted for the largest share of
the artificial intelligence market during 2016. According to the
comprehensive market research analysis by Technavio, this region will
continue its dominance through 2021 mainly due to the high investment
capabilities of the entertainment, healthcare, and manufacturing
companies in the region.
This report on the global artificial intelligence market is available
at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
Technavio’s market research analysts closely monitor and evaluate the
global market landscape and provide actionable market insights. From
emerging technologies to emerging markets, their market research reports
offer clarity and guidance on current and future market scenarios.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180907005523/en/