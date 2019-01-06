Global Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service (AIaaS) Market 2019-2023 | Growing Demand for Smart Homes and Development of Smart Cities to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global artificial intelligence-as-a-service (AIaaS) market is
expected to post a CAGR of over 47%, according to the latest market
research report by Technavio.
However, the market is expected to decelerate on a year-on-year basis
during the forecast period.
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the use of advanced
infrastructure at a reduced cost. With the adoption of AI, enterprises
are expected to have long-term benefits in terms of efficiency,
productivity, and reduced costs. Also, an AI database is designed to
store data indefinitely. However, the development of AI requires high
investments for hardware such as sensors and software as it is a complex
machine. In addition to the set-up cost of AI, maintenance and repair
costs also add to the burden to enterprises planning to implement this
system in their businesses. Enterprises using AI in their business
operations should also be able to recover lost codes of the system. In
order to do so, these enterprises have to invest in additional resources
such as AI professionals to maintain AI. Such factors add to the cost of
implementing and maintaining AI. Thus, to avoid direct costs associated
with implementing and maintaining AI, enterprises prefer to outsource
these implementation and maintenance tasks to AIaaS providers, thereby
increasing the adoption of AIaaS. Such factors will lead to the growth
of the market during the forecast period.
This market research report on the global
artificial intelligence-as-a-service (AIaaS) market 2019-2023
also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to
impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio
classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to
significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.
In this report, Technavio highlights the growing demand for smart homes
and the development of smart cities as one of the key emerging trends in
the global artificial intelligence-as-a-service (AIaaS) market:
Global artificial intelligence-as-a-service
(AIaaS) market: Growing demand for smart homes and development of smart
cities
The concept of smart homes is growing as consumer needs are changing and
they are focusing more on convenience through electronic devices. Smart
home technologies use advanced sensors that are affordable and are used
by households to connect appliances such as air conditioning units,
camera systems, computers, entertainment systems, heating modules,
lighting systems, and security devices Homeowners can control these
devices using AIaaS and can schedule the running time for energy
management. The smart home market is growing in developing economies
such as India. AIaaS forms an important part in making transportation
smart, optimizing urban planning, and cities safe. The AIaaS platform
helps to track that habits of citizens, behavioral characteristics, and
activities. Thus, the increase in demand for smart homes and the
development of smart cities will lead to the rise in demand for AIaaS
during the forecast period.
“Apart from growing demand for smart homes and development of smart
cities, some other factors boosting the global market are lack of
skilled workforce encouraging enterprises to shift towards AIaaS and the
use of AIaaS for human interaction with machines using natural language
processing (NLP),” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research
on IT professional services.
Global artificial intelligence-as-a-service
(AIaaS) market: Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global artificial
intelligence-as-a-service (AIaaS) market by end-user (retail,
healthcare, BFSI, telecommunication, others) and geographical regions
(APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The Americas led the market in 2018 with a market share close to 39%,
followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. However, during the forecast
period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental
growth. The growth of the market is supported by the growing adoption of
this technology in industries and rising investment by governments in
countries such as India.
