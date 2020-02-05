Global Artificial Intelligence-based Cybersecurity Market 2018-2022 | 29% CAGR Projection Through 2022 | Technavio

The global artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 29% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200205005383/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Many firms, especially SMEs are increasingly adopting cloud-based services for various business operations such as CRM, payroll, and enterprise communication, to ensure remote access to data. Enterprises belonging to BFSI, government, and healthcare store critical information on cloud platforms. Since cloud platforms are more vulnerable to cybercrimes, it is imperative for businesses to protect confidential information from hacking and data thefts. These factors have increased the adoption of AI-based cybersecurity solutions among organizations that have implemented cloud-based solutions.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR22352

As per Technavio, the heavy investments in cybersecurity will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2018-2022.

Global Artificial Intelligence-Based Cybersecurity Market: Heavy Investments in Cybersecurity

The number of cyber threats and attacks has increased significantly over recent years. This is compelling many organizations to invest heavily in cybersecurity to reduce security breaches. For instance, in 2016, venture capital firms invested nearly USD 3 billion in cybersecurity startups. Data security firms are also actively investing in the development of AI-based security solutions that detect threats before they occur. These factors will boost the growth of the global artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market during the forecast period.

“Rising adoption of chatbots to combat cyberattacks and the high adoption of AI and machine learning will further boost market growth during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Artificial Intelligence-Based Cybersecurity Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market by end-users (BFSI, government, ICT, healthcare, and others) and geography (America, APAC, and EMEA).

The Americas region led the market in 2017, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region will register the maximum incremental growth. This is due to the growth in the generation of large volumes of sensitive data led by the high adoption of mobile devices in the region.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer Landscape

Geographical Segmentation

Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200205005383/en/