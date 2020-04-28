Global Artificial Ligaments and Tendons Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Artelon and Cousin-Biotech | Technavio

The global artificial ligaments and tendons market is expected to grow by USD 15.54 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slowdown compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 11%.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Artificial Ligaments and Tendons Market Analysis Report by Application (Knee injuries, Shoulder injuries, Foot and ankle injuries, and Other injuries), Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the advantages of artificial ligaments over autografts and allografts. In addition, the growing R&D in tissue-engineered ligaments is anticipated to boost the growth of the artificial ligaments and tendons market.

Artificial ligaments have high strength compared to autographs and allografts. Also, the use of artificial ligaments eliminates adverse effects such as donor site morbidity and disease transmission and has lower complication rates and faster postoperative recovery benefits. Moreover, unlike autographs and allographs, the fixation methods used for artificial ligaments are resistant to slipping under cyclic loads. Many such advantages offered by artificial ligaments over autographs and allographs are driving the growth of the market.

Major Five Artificial Ligaments and Tendons Companies:

Artelon

Artelon operates its business in a unified business segment. The company offers tendons and ligaments reconstruction products for foot and ankle, knee, and shoulder. Some of the key offerings of the company include FLEXBAND, FLEXBAND Plus, and FLEXPATCH.

Cousin-Biotech

Cousin-Biotech operates the business through segments such as Spine, Visceral, Obesity, and Uro-Gynaecology. The company offers a wide range of artificial ligaments and tendons. NAJA and ResCUBE are some of the key offerings of the company.

FX Solutions

FX Solutions operates the business through segments such as Arthroplasty and Osteosynthesis. ACROLIG is the key offerings of the company. It is a synthetic acromioclavicular ligament specially designed for articular triplasty.

GROUP FH ORTHO

GROUP FH ORTHO operates the business through segments such as Sport Surgery, Upper Limb, Bone Substitutes, Hip, Foot & Ankle, Knee, and Spine. Tenolig is the key offerings of the company. It is a percutaneous implant for acute Achilles tendon tears.

LARS

LARS operates the business in a unified business segment. LARS Artificial Ligaments is the key offerings of the company. It is intended for the intra or extra-articular reconstruction of ruptured ligaments, designed to mimic the normal anatomic ligament fibers.

Artificial Ligaments and Tendons Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2024)

Knee injuries

Shoulder injuries

Foot and ankle injuries

Other injuries

Artificial Ligaments and Tendons Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

