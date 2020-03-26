Global Aseptic Packaging Market 2020-2024 | Need for Increasing Product Shelf-life to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

The aseptic packaging market is expected to grow by USD 33.04 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Food items that are aseptically packaged can stay fresh for six months or longer without preservatives. Manufacturers carry out specialized processes to sterilize contents and container separately. They are then combined in a sterile environment to prevent contamination by microorganisms. The demand for aseptic packaging solutions in the food and beverage sector has increased because of the rise in demand for packaged foods, which are rich in nutrients and promote health and wellness among consumers. Also, a reduction in distribution costs, due to the absence of cold chain logistics, has increased the preference for aseptic packaging in the food and beverage sector. This, in turn, propels the growth of the global aseptic packaging market.

As per Technavio, the adoption of electrical resistance heating techniques will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Aseptic Packaging Market: Adoption of Electrical Resistance Heating Techniques

The conventional methods of heating products to kill microorganisms affect product quality, and they are, therefore, being superseded by high-temperature short-time (HTST) processing methods. Such methods subject products to intensely high temperatures, which considerably reduces heating time, thus preserving the nutrient value of the products. HTST techniques are mostly applied to liquids. For food more than a couple of millimeters thick, ohmic heating methods such as electrical resistance heating are used in the sterilization process. Foods are made a part of the electrical circuit through which current flows, causing heat to be dissipated because of the internal resistance of the food material. Almost 90% of the electrical energy is transformed into heat. Therefore, these heating techniques are highly energy efficient. They are also environmentally viable as there is minimal consumption of fuel. Major companies are adopting these new processes as well as microwave heating and ultra-high pressurization techniques, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

“Factors such as the growth in demand from dairy sector, and the increased demand from emerging markets will have a positive impact on the growth of the aseptic packaging market value during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Aseptic Packaging Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the aseptic packaging market by type of packaging (bottles, vials and ampules, prefilled syringes, cartons, and others), application (healthcare, beverages, food, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the aseptic packaging market in 2020, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the rise in population in emerging countries such as India and China.

