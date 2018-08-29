Global Aseptic Packaging Market Analysis 2017-2018 with an Outlook to 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Aseptic Packaging - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report, the Global Aseptic Packaging accounted for $37.52 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $102.49 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period.

Shifting consumer focus toward processed and packaged food, rising demand of food and beverage sectors, growth in urban population and growing demand for adequately packaged food products from the emerging economies are some of the factors driving the market growth. However, complexity of the manufacturing process and high initial investment cost are hampering the market growth.

By application, the beverage segment is expected to grow at a higher rate due to the growing demand for milk & dairy products packaging as it offers product protection and increases the shelf life of the product. On the other hand, the aseptic bottles packaging segment is gaining popularity among various end-users because they have strong packaging that can withstand shocks during transportation.

By geography, Asia Pacific is leading the market owing to rising income, rapid urbanization, and increasing awareness of health benefits of dairy products, rise of the dairy market in populous countries such as India, China, and Indonesia.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Aseptic Packaging Market, By Product

6 Global Aseptic Packaging Market, By Material

7 Global Aseptic Packaging Market, By End-user

8 Global Aseptic Packaging Market, By Geography

9 Key Developments

10 Company Profiling

