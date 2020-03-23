Log in
Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Anecova SA and CRITEX GmbH | Technavio

03/23/2020 | 10:01pm EDT

The global assisted reproductive technology (ART) market is poised to grow by USD 6.31 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200323005625/en/

Technavio has published a latest market research report titled Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)



Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Analysis Report by Application (Fertility clinics, Hospitals, and Others), Geographic segmentation (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/assisted-reproductive-technology-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the increase in rate of infertility and obesity related cases. In addition, the increase in awareness of ART is anticipated to boost the growth of the assisted reproductive technology market.

Modern work culture involves minimal physical activity. This is leading to an increase in infertility cases among both men and women. Mental stress, more desk work, consumption of alcohol and drugs, and hectic work schedules are some other factors that have an adverse effect on health and leads to infertility. Age is another determinant for fertility rate in men and women. Obesity is a known risk factor responsible for low sperm count in men and ovulation infertility in women, which is further increasing the infertility rate across the globe. This is propelling both women and men to opt for fertility services. Consequently, the demand for assisted reproductive technology is increasing as it involves procedures such as intracytoplasmic sperm injection and vitro fertilization to address infertility. Thus, the increase in rate of infertility and obesity related cases is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Companies:

Anecova SA

Anecova SA generates revenue by the sale of a porous capsule, AneVivo device, which is used for providing assisted reproductive technology (ART) treatment. AneVivo is a device, which enables in vivo development in the natural physiological environment of the maternal womb.

CRITEX GmbH

CRITEX GmbH offers products through the following business units: IT CONSULTING, SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT, and HEALTHCARE IT. The company offers all-in-one IT solution for reproductive medicine. This IT solution includes interfaces for ultrasound devices, practice management and hospital information system, and laboratory diagnostics.

Esco Micro Pte. Ltd

Esco Micro Pte. Ltd operates under various business segments, namely Life Sciences, Medical, and Healthcare. The company offers Multi-Zone ART Workstation Class II. This device is used to handle gametes and embryos and is equipped with integrated MIRI chambers and built-in microscope.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. offers products through the following business segments: Imaging solutions, Healthcare and material solutions, and Document solutions. The company offers ART Procedures. This procedure includes cryopreservation, oocyte handling, embryo transfer, embryo culture, fertilization, and sperm processing procedures.

INVO Bioscience Inc

INVO Bioscience Inc generates revenue through the provision of infertility treatment using patented medical device. The company provides INVOcell, which is used for the treatment of infertility. This product is an intravaginal culture system.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

  • Fertility clinics
  • Hospitals
  • Others

Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Geographic Segmentation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Health Care Include:

Next Generation Sequencing Market – Global Next Generation Sequencing Market by technology (SBS, ion torrent semiconductor sequencing, SMRT sequencing, and nanopore sequencing), product (consumables and equipment), end-users (research institutes and commercial entities), and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
