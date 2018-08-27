Global Astaxanthin Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2023: Analysis & Forecasts by Sources, Technologies and Applications - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Astaxanthin Market - Sources, Technologies and Applications"
Forecast to Register a Robust CAGR of 13.3%, Natural H. pluvialis Algae
Astaxanthin to Drive Global Astaxanthin Market to Reach US$770 Million
by 2024
Astaxanthin is 550 times stronger than vitamin E, and 6,000 times
stronger than vitamin C in regard to antioxidant power. Due to its
powerful antioxidant properties, astaxanthin proved to have benefits on
various health conditions including inflammation, diabetics,
cardiovascular, vision and CNS conditions. Astaxanthin has been widely
used in aquaculture industry for pigmentation of salmon, trout and
shrimps; used for its antioxidant and other health benefits in
nutraceutical industry; used in cosmetics for its skin care and
anti-aging properties; and also used for fortification of foods and
beverages.
The global nutraceuticals industry is estimated to have consumed the
largest volume of Haematococcus pluvialis (H. pluvialis) microalgae
natural astaxanthin in 2017 accounting for 54.8% which is likely to
reach 190 metric tons by 2024. However, the emerging market of Food &
Beverages for H. pluvialis microalgae astaxanthin consumption will
witness the fastest CAGR between the period 2017 and 2024.
The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Astaxanthin market
for the period 2014-2024 in terms of volume consumption in metric tons,
market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs)
projected from 2017 through 2024.
Research Findings & Coverage
-
Global Astaxanthin market is explored in this report with respect to
key types (based on raw material source) and major end-use applications
-
The study extensively analyzes each type and end-use application by
key country for all major regions globally
-
Astaxanthin from H. pluvialis Algae a Potential Key Ingredient in
Sports Nutrition
-
Food and Beverages Get Supercharged with Algae Astaxanthin
-
Algae Astaxanthin Sector Posts a Scenario of Mixed Developments
-
Natural Astaxanthin's High Cost an Impediment to its Growth in the
Aqua Feed Industry
-
Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments,
M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments
-
Major companies profiled - 37
-
The industry guide includes the contact details for 63 companies
Key Topics Covered:
Part A: Global Market Perspective
1. Introduction
2. Commercial Astaxanthin Production Technologies
3. Key Market Trends
4. Patent Portfolio
5. Company Profiles
6. Key Business Trends
7. Global Market Overview
Part B: Regional Market Perspective
8. North America
9. Europe
10. Japan
11. Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan)
12. South America
13. Rest Of World
Part C: Guide To The Industry
Part D: Annexure
Companies Mentioned
-
Algae Health Sciences, Inc.
-
Algae to Omega Holdings Inc
-
Algaetech International Sdn Bhd
-
Algalif Iceland EHF
-
Algamo Ltd.
-
Algatechnologies Ltd.
-
Alimtec SA
-
Alvita Corporation
-
Andexs Biotechnology SRL
-
AstaMaz NZ Ltd
-
AstaReal AB
-
Astareal Co., Ltd
-
AstaReal, Inc.
-
Atacama Bio Natural Products SA
-
BASF SE
-
Beijing Gingko Group (BGG)
-
Biogenic Co., Ltd.
-
Cyanotech Corporation
-
Divis Laboratories Limited
-
E.I.D Parry (India) Ltd.
-
Ennature Biopharma - India Glycols Limited
-
Fenchem Biotek Ltd.
-
Fuji Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.
-
Garden State Bioenterprises LLC (GS BIOE)
-
Heliae Development LLC
-
Inner Mongolia Ever Brilliance Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (KEB)
-
Innobio Ltd
-
Jingzhou Natural Astaxanthin Inc.
-
JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation
-
MBD Industries Limited
-
MC Biotech Sdn. Bhd.
-
NextFerm Technologies Ltd
-
Piveg, Inc.
-
Regenurex Health Corporation (formerly AlgaeCan Biotech)
-
Royal DSM NV
-
Shandong Wefirst Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
-
Solix Algredients, Inc.
-
Supreme Health New Zealand Limited
-
Tianjin Norland Biotech Co., Ltd.
-
Valensa International (U. S. Nutraceuticals LLC)
-
Yunnan Alphy Biotech Co., Ltd.
-
Zhejiang Medicine Co., Ltd.
-
Zhejiang NHU Co., Ltd.
