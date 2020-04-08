Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Atlantic and Ivy Announce Closing of Reinsurance Co-Investment Vehicle Designed to Provide Global Atlantic With Approximately $1 Billion in Co-Investment Capital

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/08/2020 | 08:04am EDT

Global Atlantic Financial Group Limited (“Global Atlantic”), a leading U.S.-focused retirement, life insurance and reinsurance company, today announced the establishment of Ivy Co-Investment Vehicle LLC (“Ivy”), sponsored by Global Atlantic, designed to co-invest approximately $1 billion with Global Atlantic and its subsidiaries in qualifying reinsurance transactions.

Global Atlantic and Ivy will co-invest in new qualifying reinsurance opportunities sourced by Global Atlantic’s institutional reinsurance business. These transactions include both reinsurance of life & annuity blocks and reinsurance of pension risk transfer (PRT) transactions.

“The Ivy co-investment vehicle provides Global Atlantic with access to up to approximately $1 billion of additional capital for new transactions,” said Manu Sareen, Head of Global Atlantic’s Institutional business and Chief Executive Officer of Global Atlantic Re Limited. “This co-investment vehicle provides Global Atlantic with significant flexibility to better serve our reinsurance clients and gives our co-investors an opportunity to earn compelling risk-adjusted returns by deploying capital in this attractive market.”

Global Atlantic’s reinsurance client base will continue to receive best in class execution capabilities and to reinsure future qualifying reinsurance transactions through Commonwealth Annuity and Life Insurance Company, Global Atlantic’s flagship reinsurance entity. Business ceded to Ivy will be managed using Global Atlantic’s leading risk and investment management capabilities.

“Since Global Atlantic’s founding, we have reinsured approximately $30 billion of reserves spanning life & retirement blocks and PRT reinsurance,” says Sareen. “We look forward to continuing to partner with insurers by providing customized solutions to meet the unique financial, risk and capital objectives of each of our clients.”

About Ivy

Ivy serves the reinsurance marketplace as a co-investment vehicle primarily for transactions sourced, negotiated and underwritten by subsidiaries of Global Atlantic Financial Group Limited. The reinsurance solutions include reinsurance of life and retirement in-force blocks and of blocks obtained through merger and acquisitions, as well as PRT reinsurance. Ivy operates independently, leveraging Global Atlantic’s proven reinsurance expertise. Through the co-investment framework, Ivy provides solutions to life and annuity companies to help address capital, risk management and strategic objectives.

About Global Atlantic

Global Atlantic Financial Group, through its subsidiaries, offers a broad range of retirement, life and reinsurance products designed to help our customers address financial challenges with confidence. A variety of options help Americans customize a strategy to fulfill their protection, accumulation, income, wealth transfer and end-of-life needs. In addition, Global Atlantic offers custom solutions and responsive service for the capital, risk and legacy-business management of life and annuity insurance companies around the world.

Global Atlantic was founded at Goldman Sachs in 2004 and separated as an independent company in 2013. Its success is driven by a unique heritage that combines deep product and distribution knowledge with insightful investment and risk management capabilities, alongside a strong financial foundation of approximately $90 billion in assets.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:24aINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Kepler Chevreux reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
08:24aDEUTSCHE POST AG : Kepler Chevreux gives a Buy rating
MD
08:24aSKELJUNGUR HF. : Major shareholder announcement - Íslandsbanki hf.
AQ
08:24aLANXESS AG : Kepler Chevreux remains Neutral
MD
08:24aSparqOne and Kushy Punch Team Up to Create Cannabis Cares Campaign in California
GL
08:23aWAIVER : : I. Extension Of Time To Hold AGM Ii. Revised Record & Payment Dates For Proposed Final Dividend
PU
08:23aCLEANING, HYGIENE & DISINFECTANT PRODUCTS : an essential sector in the fight against COVID-19
PU
08:23aMinutes of the Monetary Council Meeting of 24 March 2020
PU
08:23aOTHER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT : : Applications To Postpone Scheme Meetings And Extension Of Moratorium
PU
08:23aRECORDATI : Rare Diseases is now the European Marketing Authorization holder of Isturisa® (osilodrostat) indicated for Adult patients with Endogenous Cushing's Syndrome
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : to furlough workers, cut employee salaries due to coronavirus
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : to suspend delivery service competing with UPS, FedEx
3SWEDBANK AB : SWEDBANK : AML-related measures and COVID-19 effects lead to increased expenses and credit impai..
4DANONE : DANONE : Raised to Buy by HSBC
5THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. : BLACKSTONE : Investors See Bonanza in Distressed Real Estate

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group