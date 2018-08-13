Global Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2018-2022)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. emerged as a major region for the ADHD market due to increased healthcare expenditure incurred on the treatment & diagnosis of the ADHD patients and growth in the number of hospitals & clinics offering EEG biofeedback & dual therapy.

The global attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) market is expected to grow with increasing pharmaceutical R&D spending, growing healthcare expenditure, accelerating economic growth, unmet treatment needs and mounting occurrence of ADHD.

Key trends and developments of this market includes progressing drugs under pipeline, high demand for dual therapy and rising preference for EEG biofeedback therapy. However, there are some factors which can hinder growth of the market including Medical complications of existing drug therapies, high domination of generic pharmaceutical market and strict government protocols.

Key Topics Covered:

1. ADHD Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Causes

1.3 Symptoms

1.4 Classification

1.5 Diagnosis

1.6 Treatment

2. Global ADHD Market

2.1 Global ADHD Market Value Forecast

2.2 Global ADHD Market Value by Region

2.3 Global ADHD Patient Population Forecast

3. Regional ADHD Market

3.1 The U.S.

3.1.1 The U.S. ADHD Market Value

3.1.2 The U.S. ADHD Market Value Forecast

3.1.3 The U.S. ADHD Market Revenue by Drugs

3.1.4 The U.S. Vyvanse Drug Revenue Forecast

3.1.5 The U.S. Adderall Generics (IR & XR) Drug Revenue Forecast

3.1.6 The U.S. Adderall XR Drug Revenue Forecast

3.1.7 The U.S. ADHD Drugs Revenue by Categories

3.1.8 The U.S. ADHD Adult Patient Population Forecast

3.1.9 The U.S. ADHD Total Prescriptions

3.1.10 The U.S. ADHD Total Prescriptions Forecast

3.1.11 The U.S. ADHD Total Prescriptions by Drugs

3.1.12 The U.S. Adderall Generics (IR & XR) Total Prescriptions Forecast

3.1.13 The U.S. Vyvanse Total Prescriptions Forecast

3.1.14 The U.S. Concerta Total Prescriptions Forecast

3.2 Europe

3.2.1 Europe ADHD Market Value Forecast

3.2.2 Europe ADHD Patient Population Forecast

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Pharmaceutical R&D Spending

4.1.2 Growing Healthcare Expenditure

4.1.3 Accelerating Economic Growth

4.1.4 Unmet Treatment Needs

4.1.5 Mounting Occurrence of ADHD

4.2 Key Trends and Developments

4.2.1 Progressing Drugs under Pipeline

4.2.2 High Demand for Dual Therapy

4.2.3 Rising Preference for EEG Biofeedback Therapy

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Medical Complications of Existing Drug Therapies

4.3.2 High Domination of Generic Pharmaceutical Market

4.3.3 Strict Government Protocols

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global ADHD Market

5.1.1 Key Players - Revenues Comparison

5.1.2 Key Players - Market Cap Comparison

5.1.3 Key Players - ADHD Prescription Cost Comparison

6. Company Profiles

Shire Plc

Johnson and Johnson

Eli Lilly and Company

Novartis International AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tstq62/global_attention?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180813005395/en/