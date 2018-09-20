Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Gear Market 2017-2021 | Americas Dominates the Global Market | Technavio

According to the global augmented reality and virtual reality gear market research report released by Technavio, the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of more than 41% during the forecast period. The use of AR technology for effective advertising is one of the key market drivers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180920005905/en/

According to the global augmented reality and virtual reality gear market research report released by Technavio, the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of more than 41% until 2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled ‘Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Gear Market 2017-2021’ provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

The global augmented reality and virtual reality gear market analysis categorizes the market into the following regions:

APAC

EMEA

Americas

In 2016, the Americas accounted for over 52% of the augmented reality and virtual reality gear market share and is projected to decline to around 46% share by 2021, exhibiting almost 6% decrease in market share.

Global augmented reality and virtual reality gear market: Top emerging trend

The growing developer interest in AR and VR apps is an emerging market trend. The developers are expected to play a crucial role in the development of AR hardware and software. The market growth is expected to be boosted by the increased interest in AR technology and apps among users. In VR, games, movies, and entertainment videos are the most popular categories for app developers. This growing interest among developers in the technology will support revenue generation in the market.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio’s report provides expert market research on the following topics:

Executive Report

Market Outline

Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Gear Market Overview

Market Insights

Market Sizing and Forecasts

Market Growth

Market Drivers and Challenges

Key Emerging Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)

Key leading countries

Market segmentation by technology (AR and VR)

Market segmentation by product (smart glasses, HMDs, VR cardboards, and VR headsets)

Market segmentation by end-user (consumers, enterprises, and military and defense)

Vendor Landscape

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Analysis of top vendors (DAQRI, Microsoft, Atheer, Meta, BAE Systems, Samsung Electronics, Oculus, HTC, Google, Sony, Razer, VisusVR, FOVE, and Starbreeze)

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180920005905/en/