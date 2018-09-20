Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Gear Market 2017-2021 | Americas Dominates the Global Market | Technavio

According to the global augmented reality and virtual reality gear
According to the global augmented reality and virtual reality gear market research report released by Technavio, the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of more than 41% until 2021.
This research report titled ‘Global
Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Gear Market 2017-2021’
provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and
emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and
forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.
The global augmented reality and virtual reality gear market analysis
categorizes the market into the following regions:
In 2016, the Americas accounted for over 52% of the augmented reality
and virtual reality gear market share and is projected to decline to
around 46% share by 2021, exhibiting almost 6% decrease in market share.
Global augmented reality and virtual reality gear market: Top
emerging trend
The growing developer interest in AR and VR apps is an emerging market
trend. The developers are expected to play a crucial role in the
development of AR hardware and software. The market growth is expected
to be boosted by the increased interest in AR technology and apps among
users. In VR, games, movies, and entertainment videos are the most
popular categories for app developers. This growing interest among
developers in the technology will support revenue generation in the
market.
Technavio’s report provides expert market research on the following
topics:
Executive Report
-
Market Outline
-
Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Gear Market Overview
Market Insights
-
Market Sizing and Forecasts
-
Market Growth
-
Market Drivers and Challenges
-
Key Emerging Trends
Market Segmentation Analysis
-
Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)
-
Key leading countries
-
Market segmentation by technology (AR and VR)
-
Market segmentation by product (smart glasses, HMDs, VR cardboards,
and VR headsets)
-
Market segmentation by end-user (consumers, enterprises, and military
and defense)
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
-
Analysis of top vendors (DAQRI, Microsoft, Atheer, Meta, BAE Systems,
Samsung Electronics, Oculus, HTC, Google, Sony, Razer, VisusVR, FOVE,
and Starbreeze)
