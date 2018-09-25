Global Augmented Reality for Advertising Market 2017-2021 | Increased Mobile AR Advertising to Boost Growth | Technavio

According to the market research report released by Technavio, the global augmented reality for the advertising market is expected to at a CAGR of almost 31% during the forecast period. Affordable advertising is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This research report titled ‘Global Augmented Reality for the Advertising Market 2017-2021’ provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global augmented reality for the advertising market into the following industry:

Media and entertainment

Automobile

Retail

In 2016, the retail segment accounted for 36% of the global market and is projected to decline to 35% by 2021, exhibiting almost 1% decrease in market share.

Global augmented reality for the advertising market: Top emerging trend

Increased mobile AR advertising is an emerging trend in the augmented reality for the advertising market space. Display advertisements on mobile devices are gaining popularity. Many of the smartphone manufacturers, such as Apple and Samsung, are integrating hardware and software to create major AR mobile platforms. Also, several manufacturers of mobile devices are using AR solutions to enhance the user experience. Therefore, the AR technology increases the value proposition of the mobile devices. There is an increase in the integration of AR into mobile devices, worldwide. This is expected to boost the growth of the global AR for the advertising market during the forecast period, especially with the increased popularity and penetration of the AR technology in smartphones and tablets.

