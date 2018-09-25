Global Augmented Reality for Advertising Market 2017-2021 | Increased Mobile AR Advertising to Boost Growth | Technavio

According to the market research report released by Technavio, the
global augmented reality for the advertising market is expected to at a
CAGR of almost 31% during the forecast period. Affordable advertising is
one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180924006118/en/
According to the market research report released by Technavio, the global augmented reality for the advertising market is expected to at a CAGR of almost 31% through 2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)
This research report titled ‘Global
Augmented Reality for the Advertising Market 2017-2021’ provides
an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging
market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for
various market segments and all geographical regions.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
The market research analysis categorizes the global augmented reality
for the advertising market into the following industry:
-
Media and entertainment
-
Automobile
-
Retail
In 2016, the retail segment accounted for 36% of the global market and
is projected to decline to 35% by 2021, exhibiting almost 1% decrease in
market share.
Global augmented reality for the advertising market: Top emerging
trend
Increased mobile AR advertising is an emerging trend in the augmented
reality for the advertising market space. Display advertisements on
mobile devices are gaining popularity. Many of the smartphone
manufacturers, such as Apple and Samsung, are integrating hardware and
software to create major AR mobile platforms. Also, several
manufacturers of mobile devices are using AR solutions to enhance the
user experience. Therefore, the AR technology increases the value
proposition of the mobile devices. There is an increase in the
integration of AR into mobile devices, worldwide. This is expected to
boost the growth of the global AR for the advertising market during the
forecast period, especially with the increased popularity and
penetration of the AR technology in smartphones and tablets.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Technavio’s report provides expert market research on the following
topics:
Executive Report
-
Market Outline
-
Global Augmented Reality for Advertising Market Overview
Market Insights
-
Market Sizing and Forecasts
-
Market Growth
-
Market Drivers and Challenges
-
Key Emerging Trends
Market Segmentation Analysis
-
Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, EMEA)
-
Key leading countries
-
Market segmentation by industry (media and entertainment, automobile,
and retail)
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
-
Analysis of top vendors (Augmented Pixels, Aurasma, Blippar, Catchoom,
Wikitude)
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180924006118/en/