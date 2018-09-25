Log in
Global Augmented Reality for Advertising Market 2017-2021 | Increased Mobile AR Advertising to Boost Growth | Technavio

09/25/2018 | 07:18am CEST

According to the market research report released by Technavio, the global augmented reality for the advertising market is expected to at a CAGR of almost 31% during the forecast period. Affordable advertising is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This research report titled ‘Global Augmented Reality for the Advertising Market 2017-2021 provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

The market research analysis categorizes the global augmented reality for the advertising market into the following industry:

  • Media and entertainment
  • Automobile
  • Retail

In 2016, the retail segment accounted for 36% of the global market and is projected to decline to 35% by 2021, exhibiting almost 1% decrease in market share.

Global augmented reality for the advertising market: Top emerging trend

Increased mobile AR advertising is an emerging trend in the augmented reality for the advertising market space. Display advertisements on mobile devices are gaining popularity. Many of the smartphone manufacturers, such as Apple and Samsung, are integrating hardware and software to create major AR mobile platforms. Also, several manufacturers of mobile devices are using AR solutions to enhance the user experience. Therefore, the AR technology increases the value proposition of the mobile devices. There is an increase in the integration of AR into mobile devices, worldwide. This is expected to boost the growth of the global AR for the advertising market during the forecast period, especially with the increased popularity and penetration of the AR technology in smartphones and tablets.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio’s report provides expert market research on the following topics:

Executive Report

  • Market Outline
  • Global Augmented Reality for Advertising Market Overview

Market Insights

  • Market Sizing and Forecasts
  • Market Growth
  • Market Drivers and Challenges
  • Key Emerging Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

  • Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, EMEA)
  • Key leading countries
  • Market segmentation by industry (media and entertainment, automobile, and retail)

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario
  • Analysis of top vendors (Augmented Pixels, Aurasma, Blippar, Catchoom, Wikitude)

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


