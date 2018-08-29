Global Autogas Market 2018-2022 | Increasing Use of Natural Gas in the Transportation Sector to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global autogas market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 2%
during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research
report by Technavio.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180829005677/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global autogas market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the rising need for
cleaner fuel. Globally, there are rising concerns over the amount of CO2
produced from various economic activities. CO2 emissions have been
growing in accordance with an increase in economic activities. efforts
by countries across the world for decarbonizing the power system by
shifting to renewable energy have helped in controlling CO2 emissions.
This market research report on the global
autogas market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most
important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the
forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major
factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and
contribute to its growth or decline.
In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing use of natural gas
in the transportation sector as one of the key emerging trends in the
global autogas market:
Global autogas market: Increasing use of
natural gas in the transportation sector
The transportation sector is a significant source of air pollution
globally. Emissions from air, road, and water transport are largely
responsible for climate change and the declining air quality in urban
areas. Since this realization, a decisive move toward decarbonization of
the transportation sector has been made by governments worldwide. This
is partly being accomplished by the transition to natural gas vehicles.
“Stringent emissions norms aim to reduce NOx, Sox, and PM emissions
from vehicles. This has made transportation companies consider natural
gas vehicles as an alternative to diesel-powered vehicles as they offer
benefits in terms of reduced pollutants and low fuel prices. Various
companies are voluntarily adopting natural gas vehicles for
sustainability,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on
oil and gas.
Global autogas market: Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global autogas market by
application (LDV and HDV) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the
Americas).
The LDV segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for
nearly 66% of the market. This application segment is expected to
dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.
EMEA led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 48%. This
region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, however, there
will be a decrease in its market share by nearly 2%.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
