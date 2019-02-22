Global Automakers Statement on Administration Ending Talks With California on the SAFE Vehicles Rule

Washington, DC, Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "We continue to believe there is a middle ground solution that supports the goals of the Administration, state of California, as well as automakers. This middle ground would ensure innovation and investment in the U.S. auto industry, provide year-over-year efficiency improvements and account for the needs of American consumers. Global Automakers is disappointed and concerned that the failure of federal and state regulators to reach an agreement on a national program will not benefit either our economic nor environmental objectives.”



The Association of Global Automakers is a trade association based in Washington, D.C. that represents the U.S. operations of international motor vehicle manufacturers, original equipment suppliers, and other automotive-related companies and trade associations.

