Global Automakers Taps Senior Capitol Hill Strategist To Fill New Role of Public Affairs Executive Vice President

Washington, DC, March 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Automakers is pleased to announce that Don Stewart will be joining the Association in the newly created position of Executive Vice President, Public Affairs effective March 25, 2019. Stewart, better known as “Stew” to national media and the Senate leadership, previously served as the Deputy Chief of Staff for U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“Stewart is a veteran of nearly every debate on Capitol Hill over the past 20 years and comes with a proven track record as an effective leader and key strategist in public affairs, issue management and strategic communications,” said John Bozzella, president and CEO of Global Automakers. “We are excited to have Stew step into this key role at a time when our industry is the focus of many policy debates on auto trade, vehicle electrification and automation.”

Stewart is widely recognized for his leadership and expertise in developing effective advocacy and communications campaigns. In this new role at Global Automakers, Stewart will oversee the Association’s government affairs and communications activities to advance advocacy efforts on behalf of the Association’s members.

“I am excited to join such a vibrant, innovative, and globally competitive industry, particularly one focused on increasing jobs and opportunities across our country,” said Stewart. “I look forward to expanding and integrating Global Automakers engagement in Washington and across the country.”

Stewart began his career on Capitol Hill on the staffs of U.S. Sens. Paul Coverdell (R-GA), Phil Gramm (R-TX), and John Cornyn (R-TX). In his most recent role with the Office of the Majority Leader, he was an advisor to the Leader and Senate leadership on policy communications, strategic planning, member relations, reputation management, and risk assessment and mitigation. He holds the distinction of being the longest-serving chief spokesman for a Republican Senate Leader.

Stewart is a veteran of the U.S. Army and a graduate of Armstrong Atlantic State University.

