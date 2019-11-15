Log in
Global Automated Barriers and Bollards Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities With Automatic Systems and Avon Barrier Corporation Ltd. | Technavio

11/15/2019 | 01:01pm EST

Technavio has been monitoring the global automated barriers and bollards market and the market is poised to grow by USD 294.5 million during 2019-2023 at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191115005353/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global automated barriers and bollards market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global automated barriers and bollards market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 116-page research report with TOC on “Automated Barriers and Bollards Market Analysis Report by Product (Boom barriers, and Bollards), by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2023."

The market is driven by the increasing adoption of automatic tolling systems. In addition, the integration of automated barriers and bollards with other security systems is anticipated to further boost the growth of the automated barriers and bollards market.

The increase in automatic tolling systems or electronic toll collection (ETC) systems to automate the process of toll collection is driving the demand for automatic barriers as they are used at tolling booths to restrict or allow vehicles to pass. ETC systems minimize overhead toll charges, as they eliminate the need for personnel at the toll booth, and also help reduce congestion. Thus, the increasing adoption of automatic tolling systems will boost the demand for automated barriers and bollards leading to the market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Automated Barriers and Bollards Market Companies:

Automatic Systems

Automatic Systems is headquartered in Belgium and operates the business under various segments such as Pedestrian Products, Vehicle Products, and Passenger Products. The company offers BL 45A/F Vehicle Barrier, TOLLPLUS 262, and M40 series.

Avon Barrier Corporation Ltd.

Avon Barrier Corporation Ltd. is headquartered in the UK and offers products through the following segments: Barriers, Road Blockers, Gates, and Others. The company offers EB450 Parking Barrier, EB950CR Armstrong Barrier, and SB970CR Scimitar Bollard.

CAME

CAME is headquartered in Italy and operates the business operation under various product segments, namely Gate Automation Garage door and Road Barriers, Sensitive Area Protection, Gate and door intercom systems, and Others. The company offers GARD Brushless, GARD 5000, and G6 EVO: AUTOMATIC.

Frontier Pitts Ltd.

Frontier Pitts Ltd. is headquartered in the UK and offers products through the following segments: Gates, Barriers, Bollards, and Others. The company offers PAS 68 Terra Ultimate Barrier and IWA 14 Terra Universal Bollard.

Nice S.p.A.

Nice S.p.A. is headquartered in Italy and offers products through the following segments: Swing gates, Garage doors, Road barriers, and Others. The company provides rugged and weather-proof automated boom barriers.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Automated Barriers and Bollards Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

  • Boom barriers
  • Bollards

Automated Barriers and Bollards Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Industrials include:

Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market – Global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market by deployment (indoor and outdoor) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Farm Automated Weather Stations Market – Global Farm Automated Weather Stations Market by geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) and product (battery-based farm AWS and cable-based farm AWS).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2019
